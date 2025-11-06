SHOCKING SECRET OF PM MODI REVEALED! Here’s the Truth Behind His Iconic Glow And His Skin Care Routine

PM Modi Hosts Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Who just brought the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 home?

None other than India’s women’s cricket team! Fresh off their thrilling victory over South Africa, the champions were invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5. Modi cheered their determination, teamwork, and grit, saying, “You all have accomplished something remarkable.” From underdogs to trophy-lifters, this squad has made the nation proud. Can you imagine the energy in the room as the World Cup winners shared their journey? India’s cricket story just got a powerful new chapter.

PM Modi’s Skin Care Routine Secret: Light-Hearted Moment Over Skincare

Finally, the secret that every Indian has silently wondered about was revealed! During the interaction with the Indian women’s cricket team, cricketer Harleen Kaur Deol asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi a question that has probably crossed the minds of millions: what is the secret behind that unmistakable glow on his face?

The room instantly lit up with curiosity and laughter as everyone leaned in, waiting for the answer.

With his signature humor, PM Modi responded,

“I have not paid much attention to this… I’ve been in government for 25 years now. Receiving so many blessings has a lasting impact.”

And just like that, the mystery was out! It turns out the glow isn’t some elaborate skincare ritual but the result of decades of dedication, positivity, and the countless blessings he has received while serving the nation. Today, India got the answer it had always wanted—and in classic Modi style, it came with a smile and a dose of humor.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cricketer and member of the Champion Indian Cricket team, Harleen Kaur Deol, asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skin care routine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “I did not pay a lot of attention to this… I’ve been in government for 25 years now.… pic.twitter.com/deqCTZcCAE — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Modi Congratulates The Team

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the players for their determination, unity, and contribution to Indian cricket’s growing legacy.

“You all have accomplished something remarkable,” the Prime Minister said.

“In India, cricket is not just a sport-it’s part of people’s lives. When cricket thrives, the nation celebrates; when it falters, the whole country feels it.”

(With Inputs From ANI Posts)

