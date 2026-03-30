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Home > India News > Shraddha Walkar Murder Case 2.0? Navy Staffer Kills Lover in Visakhapatnam, Body Chopped into 3 Parts, Stuffed Half Body in Fridge, Burns Head, Rest Dumped in Gunny Bag

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case 2.0? Navy Staffer Kills Lover in Visakhapatnam, Body Chopped into 3 Parts, Stuffed Half Body in Fridge, Burns Head, Rest Dumped in Gunny Bag

One-half was kept in a refrigerator, while the other half was packed in a gunny bag. Police informed that the accused committed the crime while his wife was away at her parental home.

Navy Staffer Kills Lover, Body Chopped into 3 Parts in Visakhapatnam. Photo: X
Navy Staffer Kills Lover, Body Chopped into 3 Parts in Visakhapatnam. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 30, 2026 13:55:43 IST

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Shraddha Walkar Murder Case 2.0? Navy Staffer Kills Lover in Visakhapatnam, Body Chopped into 3 Parts, Stuffed Half Body in Fridge, Burns Head, Rest Dumped in Gunny Bag

A shocking and gruesome murder has come to light in Visakhapatnam, where a Navy employee has been arrested for allegedly killing his lover and attempting to dispose of her body in a horrifying manner. 

According to the Circle Inspector of Police (CI) in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, the incident took place in a house located in LV Nagar, where the accused reportedly dismembered the girlfriend’s body identified as Mounika into three parts. 

One-half was kept in a refrigerator, while the other half was packed in a gunny bag. Police informed that the accused committed the crime while his wife was away at her parental home.

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What Really Happened? 

According to reports, Ravindra had asked the victim, Mounika, to come to his house in the afternoon. An argument broke out between them, which escalated, leading to the brutal murder. 

Police believe this was not a sudden act. Before the murder, Rvindra had gone to a shop in Srinagar to buy knives. When he couldn’t find them there, he later ordered them online. 

What he did after the crime shocked even the investigators. 

Ravindra is said to have cut the body into three parts inside his house. One part was kept inside a refrigerator, hidden behind a normal door. Another part was put in a gunny bag and kept under the bed. The third part, the head, was taken to a remote area in Adavivaram and burned. 

The accused, Ravindra, has been taken into police custody.

What Ravindra Did After Murdering His Lover? 

After trying to hide the crime, Ravindra made a phone call to ask for advice, not to escape. He called a friend, and that conversation changed everything. 

Following his friend’s suggestion, Ravindra went to the Gajuwaka Police station and surrendered. He admitted to the crime, police said. 

Police then went to his house, where they found the hidden remains, evidence, and the disturbing scene of what had happened. 

Neighbours later said everything seemed normal and quiet. “Nothing seemed unusual. No noise, nothing,” one resident shared.

Also Read: Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun 

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Shraddha Walkar Murder Case 2.0? Navy Staffer Kills Lover in Visakhapatnam, Body Chopped into 3 Parts, Stuffed Half Body in Fridge, Burns Head, Rest Dumped in Gunny Bag

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Shraddha Walkar Murder Case 2.0? Navy Staffer Kills Lover in Visakhapatnam, Body Chopped into 3 Parts, Stuffed Half Body in Fridge, Burns Head, Rest Dumped in Gunny Bag
Shraddha Walkar Murder Case 2.0? Navy Staffer Kills Lover in Visakhapatnam, Body Chopped into 3 Parts, Stuffed Half Body in Fridge, Burns Head, Rest Dumped in Gunny Bag
Shraddha Walkar Murder Case 2.0? Navy Staffer Kills Lover in Visakhapatnam, Body Chopped into 3 Parts, Stuffed Half Body in Fridge, Burns Head, Rest Dumped in Gunny Bag
Shraddha Walkar Murder Case 2.0? Navy Staffer Kills Lover in Visakhapatnam, Body Chopped into 3 Parts, Stuffed Half Body in Fridge, Burns Head, Rest Dumped in Gunny Bag

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