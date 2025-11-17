SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar 

In the latest development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today (Monday) ordered the special intensive revision (SIR) ahead of the assembly elections in Assam in 2026. This comes just few days after the successful conclusion of the state election in Bihar.

It must be known that Bihar is the first state where the SIR was conducted by the apex poll body.

This brings up a question: What Is SIR?

It is an electoral process that verifies the voters in the list under the intensive supervision of the Election Commission of India. This process aims to make sure the electoral rolls are free from errors and the lists are up to date. This will refine the voter list and delete the duplicates, fake and non existing names.

According to the guidelines issued by Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer, January 1, 2026 has been fixed as the qualifying date for the state’s Special Revision of the voter list. This announcement comes shortly after the completion of Bihar’s two-phase assembly election, where the Election Commission first carried out the SIR exercise.

The order said that the revision process begins with the publication of the draft voter list, and therefore several pre-revision tasks must be finished in advance. These steps are meant to ensure that the final electoral roll is accurate and reliable.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Election Commission’s move to conduct a Special Revision in the state. He said the government would fully support the poll body to carry out the exercise in a transparent and timely way.

The Govt of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to undertake a Special Revision of the electoral roll with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date.

This will help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens.

Assam will extend… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 17, 2025

“The Government of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to begin a Special Revision of the electoral roll with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date,” Sarma wrote on X. “This will help maintain clean, updated and correct voter lists for all eligible citizens.”