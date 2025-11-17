LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > India > SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar

SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar

The Election Commission of India announced that SIR will be conducted in Assam ahead of the state polls. It is an electoral process that verifies the voters in the list under the intensive supervision of the Election Commission of India. This process aims to make sure the electoral rolls are free from errors and the lists are up to date.

EC on SIR
EC on SIR

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 17, 2025 17:29:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar

In the latest development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today (Monday) ordered the special intensive revision (SIR) ahead of the assembly elections in Assam in 2026. This comes just few days after the successful conclusion of the state election in Bihar. 

It must be known that Bihar is the first state where the SIR was conducted by the apex poll body.

SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar

SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar 

This brings up a question: What Is SIR? 

It is an electoral process that verifies the voters in the list under the intensive supervision of the Election Commission of India. This process aims to make sure the electoral rolls are free from errors and the lists are up to date. This will refine the voter list and delete the duplicates, fake and non existing names. 

According to the guidelines issued by Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer, January 1, 2026 has been fixed as the qualifying date for the state’s Special Revision of the voter list. This announcement comes shortly after the completion of Bihar’s two-phase assembly election, where the Election Commission first carried out the SIR exercise.

The order said that the revision process begins with the publication of the draft voter list, and therefore several pre-revision tasks must be finished in advance. These steps are meant to ensure that the final electoral roll is accurate and reliable.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Election Commission’s move to conduct a Special Revision in the state. He said the government would fully support the poll body to carry out the exercise in a transparent and timely way.

“The Government of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to begin a Special Revision of the electoral roll with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date,” Sarma wrote on X. “This will help maintain clean, updated and correct voter lists for all eligible citizens.”

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 5:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: election commissionSIRSIR In Biharvoter list

RELATED News

Rachel Godinho Aka Rajshree Yadav: Meet RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife As Family Feud Spirals

How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

Who Is Azam Khan? SP Leader And His Son Abdullah Azam Sentenced To 7 Years In Dual PAN Card Case Two Months After Getting Released

Mumbai: French Consulate Employee Molested In Bandra, Scooterist Caught Via CCTV Within 24 Hours

LATEST NEWS

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Mumbai Tour: Additional Tickets Released For December 14 Wankhede Stadium Show- Check Price Details Inside

India Finally Reacts On Bangladesh Ex PM Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence, Says ‘ We Will Always…’

Top 5 Countries With the Largest Gold Reserves: Check India’s Global Rank

Is Your Pension Getting Doubled? Use This 8th Pay Commission Calculator To See If You Can Hit ₹50,000!

Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Holdings Announces the Official Launch of the GTBS Digital Ecosystem on December 25

Meet Nawab Hamid Ali Khan Who Had A Private Train, Private Station- And A Platform Inside His Home

Bright Outdoor Media Limited Announces Strong H1-FY 2026 Results

SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy ‘Stealer,’ On Cloud Nine After Pakistan Shaheens’ Victory Over India A, PCB Chief Says…

SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar
SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar
SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar
SIR Next In Assam? Election Commission’s Big Announcement After Success In Bihar

QUICK LINKS