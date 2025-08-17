LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism

Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism

The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) honored victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, lauding India’s unity and resilience. It endorsed Armed Forces’ successful operations, including Operation Sindoor and Mahadev, highlighting precision strikes and protection of civilians.

Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 17, 2025 02:59:40 IST

The Society of Indian Law Firms on Friday held a solemn gathering to pay homage to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and passed a resolution reaffirming India’s unity, resilience, and resolve against terrorism.

The Independence Day meeting on “Operation Sindoor” paid tribute to those killed in the attack.

The meeting was attended by SILF office bearers, including Dr Lalit Bhasin (President), Alok Kumar (Senior Vice President), Sudhir Kumar (Vice President), Shweta Bharti (Vice President), Mumtaz Bhalla (Vice President), Yakesh Anand (Joint General Secretary), Pratap Shankar (Joint General Secretary), Amitabh Chaturvedi (Joint General Secretary), and Aditya Bhasin.

It was resolved in the Meeting that India stood as one in its efforts and challenge to counter terrorism. The effective steps taken by the Armed Forces were fully endorsed, and the Prime Minister and the Armed Forces were congratulated on the successful Sindoor Operation.

India showed its “Shakti” by attacking the terrorists’ camps deep down in Pakistan, but also showed its “Sanyyam” (tolerance) by causing no damage to the civilian population.

Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) Leadership also commends the actions of the Government of India and the Armed Forces in eliminating the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack in the joint ‘Operation Mahadev’ of the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI)

Also Read: Minor Stabs Father to Death in Surat After Argument Over Alleged Affair

Tags: operation sindoorSILFtribute

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism
Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism
Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism
Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?