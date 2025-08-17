Society of Indian Law Firms Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Backs Armed Forces’ Operations Against Terrorism

The Society of Indian Law Firms on Friday held a solemn gathering to pay homage to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and passed a resolution reaffirming India’s unity, resilience, and resolve against terrorism.

The Independence Day meeting on “Operation Sindoor” paid tribute to those killed in the attack.

The meeting was attended by SILF office bearers, including Dr Lalit Bhasin (President), Alok Kumar (Senior Vice President), Sudhir Kumar (Vice President), Shweta Bharti (Vice President), Mumtaz Bhalla (Vice President), Yakesh Anand (Joint General Secretary), Pratap Shankar (Joint General Secretary), Amitabh Chaturvedi (Joint General Secretary), and Aditya Bhasin.

It was resolved in the Meeting that India stood as one in its efforts and challenge to counter terrorism. The effective steps taken by the Armed Forces were fully endorsed, and the Prime Minister and the Armed Forces were congratulated on the successful Sindoor Operation.

India showed its “Shakti” by attacking the terrorists’ camps deep down in Pakistan, but also showed its “Sanyyam” (tolerance) by causing no damage to the civilian population.

Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) Leadership also commends the actions of the Government of India and the Armed Forces in eliminating the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack in the joint ‘Operation Mahadev’ of the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI)

