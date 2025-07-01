South Calcutta Law College Gangrape Case: Three Accused In Police Custody Till July 8

In a disturbing turn of events, the South Calcutta Law College gangrape case has taken center stage in West Bengal, triggering strong public and political reactions. On Tuesday, July 2, the Alipore Court ordered three primary accused Monojit Mishra, Pramit Mukherjee, and Zaib Ahmed to remain in police custody till July 8. A fourth accused, college security guard Pinaki Banerjee, was remanded to custody till July 4.

The arrests come after a female law student was allegedly gangraped inside the college premises on June 25, located in the Kasba area of Kolkata. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state and raised serious concerns about women’s safety within educational institutions.

Chilling Details from the Courtroom: Inhaler Used to Continue Torture

During the hearing, government prosecutor Saurin Ghoshal made a shocking revelation. He told the court that the accused used an inhaler not for medical relief, but to revive the victim and continue torturing her.

“When the victim struggled to breathe, the inhaler was given not to help her but to extend the torture,” Ghoshal stated, claiming that electronic, environmental, and medical evidence supported the survivor’s testimony.

While the police initially requested custody till July 10 to carry out further investigation, the court allowed custody until July 8, stating more interrogation was necessary.

Accused Appeared via Video Link Due to Security Fears

All four accused were meant to appear physically in court. However, due to heightened security concerns, they were presented through video conferencing. Officials feared possible unrest if they were brought in person, considering the public outrage surrounding the case.

Security Guard’s Bail Denied: Alleged Role in Conspiracy

Security guard Pinaki Banerjee, who was also arrested, was accused of being part of the plan. The prosecution stated he locked the college gates, preventing the victim from escaping or getting help.

His lawyer argued that Banerjee was a low-paid worker with no active involvement in the crime. However, the victim’s legal team countered that he knowingly facilitated the crime. The court denied bail and placed him in police custody till July 4.

BJP Launches Attack on Mamata Government

The incident has quickly taken a political turn, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharply criticising the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over what it called a “pattern” of rising crimes against women.

BJP leader Satpal Singh said, “These are not isolated incidents. There’s a visible collapse of law and order in West Bengal.”

In response, the BJP announced the formation of a fact-finding committee comprising:

Former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP MP Satpal Singh

Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra

Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb

The team met senior police officers and is expected to submit a report on the case’s handling.

Earlier, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation, citing administrative failure and neglect of law enforcement.

ALSO READ: Congress Jabs PM Modi saying Super Premium Frequent Flyer Running Away From Manipur Situation, POTUS Claims