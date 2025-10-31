LIVE TV
Spike In Cases Of Viral Flu Infection In Delhi-NCR: Know Symptoms, Cure

The thick smog blanketing Delhi-NCR isn’t just covering the sky but also making people sick. The combination of toxic air pollution and seasonal infections has triggered a severe public health emergency, leaving people struggling with respiratory and viral ailments.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 31, 2025 17:25:41 IST

The thick smog blanketing Delhi-NCR isn’t just covering the sky but also making people sick. The combination of toxic air pollution and seasonal infections has triggered a severe public health emergency, leaving people struggling with respiratory and viral ailments. 

According to a recent report by LocalCircles, nearly 75% of households in Delhi-NCR were dealing with cases of fever and viral infections. Which means three out of four households in the region have at least one member suffering from illness. The report stated, “When comparing the results over the past month, there has been a significant rise in the number of households where one or more individuals are suffering from COVID, flu, or viral fever-like symptoms.” 

Delhi AQI Level ‘Hazardous’

The Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR has hit the 400-500 range, falling in the ‘hazardous’ category. Such toxic air poses a serious health risk to all residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions. 

Why Viral Surge in Delhi-NCR?

The sharp increase in illnesses is linked to weather conditions, rising pollutants, and lowered immunity. Experts say that the drop in temperature, combined with post-monsoon humidity, creates an ideal environment for the virus to spread rapidly through the air and contaminated surfaces. 

Symptoms of Viral 

The common symptoms include: 

  • Fever and chills
  • Cough and sore throat 
  • Runny and blocked nose 
  • Body aches 
  • Fatigue 
  • Headache
  • Nausea or vomiting 
  • Diarrhea
  • Red or watery eyes

How to Cure Viral? 

  • Wear N95 masks. 
  • Avoid outdoor activities during peak pollution hours 
  • Eat a balanced diet including fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains. 
  • Stay hydrated  
  • Flu vaccination can also reduce the risk of infection 
  • Consult the doctor and take medication if required
Spike In Cases Of Viral Flu Infection In Delhi-NCR: Know Symptoms, Cure

QUICK LINKS