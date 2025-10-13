Days Less Hot, Nights Getting Colder: Winter Knocks On Delhi NCR, Time To Pull Out Blankets

Delhi-NCR has started feeling a mild chill both during the day and at night. Cold winds between 4:00 and 8:00 in the morning have brought down temperatures, prompting people to wear light sweaters and jackets.

By evening, the falling temperature makes the cold more noticeable across the region. Many households have already switched off air conditioners and reduced fan speed.

The mild cold has made mornings and evenings pleasant but slightly chilly across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and nearby cities.

Temperature Drops Across Delhi-NCR

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees on Monday, October 13, while Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad may see highs around 31 degrees.

The minimum temperature in the region remains between 18 degrees and 19 degrees.

Delhi: Maximum temperature 30°C, minimum 18°C, AQI 162

Noida: Maximum temperature 31°C, minimum 20°C, AQI 161

Ghaziabad: Maximum temperature 30°C, minimum 19°C, AQI 158

Gurgaon: Maximum temperature 30°C, minimum 18°C, AQI 151

Greater Noida: Maximum temperature 31°C, minimum 19°C, AQI 135

Nights Turn Colder Ahead Of Winter

Nights across Delhi-NCR are becoming colder than usual. Typically, such temperatures occur in November or December, but this year the mercury has already dropped below 20°C in October.

Residents have started feeling the early onset of winter as cool winds continue to blow through the region. Morning walkers and commuters are seen wearing warm clothes as the city records its coldest nights of the season so far, indicating an early arrival of winter conditions.

Meteorologists have predicted that the cold will intensify after Diwali. Forecasts between October 13 and 17 show clear skies with light sunshine and wind speeds around 12–13 km/h.

