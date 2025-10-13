LIVE TV
Home > India > Days Less Hot, Nights Getting Colder: Winter Knocks On Delhi NCR, Time To Pull Out Blankets

Days Less Hot, Nights Getting Colder: Winter Knocks On Delhi NCR, Time To Pull Out Blankets

Delhi-NCR experienced mild cold on Monday, with maximum temperatures ranging between 30°C and 31°C and minimum temperatures dropping to 18°C–20°C. Delhi recorded an AQI of 162, while Noida and Ghaziabad registered 161 and 158 respectively.

Delhi winter onset
Delhi winter onset

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 13, 2025 05:57:30 IST

Days Less Hot, Nights Getting Colder: Winter Knocks On Delhi NCR, Time To Pull Out Blankets

Delhi-NCR has started feeling a mild chill both during the day and at night. Cold winds between 4:00 and 8:00 in the morning have brought down temperatures, prompting people to wear light sweaters and jackets.

By evening, the falling temperature makes the cold more noticeable across the region. Many households have already switched off air conditioners and reduced fan speed.

The mild cold has made mornings and evenings pleasant but slightly chilly across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and nearby cities.

Temperature Drops Across Delhi-NCR

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees on Monday, October 13, while Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad may see highs around 31 degrees. 

The minimum temperature in the region remains between 18 degrees and 19 degrees.

  • Delhi: Maximum temperature 30°C, minimum 18°C, AQI 162

  • Noida: Maximum temperature 31°C, minimum 20°C, AQI 161

  • Ghaziabad: Maximum temperature 30°C, minimum 19°C, AQI 158

  • Gurgaon: Maximum temperature 30°C, minimum 18°C, AQI 151

  • Greater Noida: Maximum temperature 31°C, minimum 19°C, AQI 135

Nights Turn Colder Ahead Of Winter

Nights across Delhi-NCR are becoming colder than usual. Typically, such temperatures occur in November or December, but this year the mercury has already dropped below 20°C in October.

Residents have started feeling the early onset of winter as cool winds continue to blow through the region. Morning walkers and commuters are seen wearing warm clothes as the city records its coldest nights of the season so far, indicating an early arrival of winter conditions.

Meteorologists have predicted that the cold will intensify after Diwali. Forecasts between October 13 and 17 show clear skies with light sunshine and wind speeds around 12–13 km/h.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:56 AM IST
