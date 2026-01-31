Surajkund Mela 2026: Dates, Timings, Online Tickets, Road Closures, Traffic Rules, Parking And How To Reach?

The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela begins today, January 31, in Faridabad, Haryana, and will continue until February 15. The event is expected to attract visitors from across India and abroad.

This year the partner country is Egypt. Every year, the Suraj kund road turns into a vibrant cultural hub, bringing together craftspeople, performers, and food vendors from India, showcasing traditional arts, crafts, and culinary delights.

Surajkund Mela 2026: Dates, timings, location, tickets

How to reach the Surajkund Mela?

Metro: The nearest station is Badarpur Border (Violet Line), about 4-5 km from the venue. Autos and taxis are readily available from there.

Bus: Special buses run from ISBT, Shivaji Stadium (Delhi), Gurgaon, and Faridabad.

Road: Easily reachable via taxis or private cars; navigate towards Surajkund, Faridabad.

What are the traffic rules and parking advisory?

Traffic Rules & Road Closures (31 Jan – 15 Feb):

Restrictions: Heavy and commercial vehicles face restrictions, especially during peak hours, often from 7:00 AM to midnight.

Advisory: Visitors are advised to follow designated entry gates and parking plans.

Traffic Helpline: 0129-2267201

Parking Information:

Designated, numbered parking lots (e.g., IA, IB, 2A, 3A) are located near different entry gates (Gate No. I, II, and III).

It is advised to follow traffic police directions to authorized parking areas.’

