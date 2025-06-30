Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts

The death of a 27-year-old temple guard, B Ajith Kumar, following police interrogation in connection with a gold theft case has triggered a major political storm in Tamil Nadu. Opposition leaders across party lines have accused the ruling DMK government of police brutality and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin’s resignation, calling for an immediate judicial probe.

Ajith Kumar, a temporary security guard employed in the Madapuram Badrakaliamman Temple, which is located close to Tiruppuvanam, was picked up by a special police team on Saturday, who were investigating a theft report. A devotee from Madurai had filed a report and alleged 9.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from her car while she was visiting the temple. Ajith had handled her car keys briefly when he was helping her to park her car and was only questioned and released.

However, he was later detained again for further questioning. During the second round, Ajith reportedly experienced physical discomfort. He was subsequently taken to a hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Ajith’s family, particularly his younger brother B Naveenkumar, alleged that he was tortured in police custody. Naveenkumar claimed that both he and his brother were tied and beaten in a police vehicle during transport.

In response to the growing backlash, six police personnel from the Manamadurai sub-division have been suspended. Sivaganga Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat, confirmed the suspensions on Sunday and assured a fair inquiry. The District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate of Tiruppuvanam, R Venkadesh Prasanth, has initiated an inquest into the incident. The case is now officially registered under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The news of Ajith’s death quickly spread, sparking protests in Madapuram. Locals, along with AIADMK workers led by MLA Senthilnathan, blocked roads and demanded justice. Protesters also insisted that Ajith’s family be provided with a government vehicle to retrieve his body. Tensions eased only after district authorities arranged transport and assured financial compensation to the family.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a sharp statement condemning the incident. “Custodial torture is unacceptable. The police must adhere to due legal process,” he said, demanding a judicial inquiry and compensation for the victim’s family. He held the DMK government accountable for repeated police excesses.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran echoed similar sentiments. He alleged that Ajith was tortured for two days by seven policemen and cited earlier incidents involving police violence, including one where women among them a pregnant complainant were reportedly assaulted at a police station. “This reflects a disturbing trend of police brutality under the DMK regime,” he stated.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss took things a step further also attacked the Chief Minister Stalin directly. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu have recorded 28 custodial deaths in the last four years and that CM Stalin demanded CM Palaniswami resign over the Sathankulam custodial deaths that occurred in 2020. “If Stalin has a conscience, he should now resign himself,” Ramadoss declared.

Other opposition leaders also weighed in. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) called the death a “custodial murder” and urged the immediate arrest of all involved officers. NTK leader Seeman dismissed the suspensions as inadequate and demanded that a murder case be filed. DMDK’s Premalatha Vijayakant called for systemic police reforms to prevent future custodial deaths.

As protests escalate and anger rises, once again Tamil Nadu police are in the national spotlight. So far the state government has not issued an official response and opposition parties continue to demand justice and accountability.

