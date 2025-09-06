Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared an article written by Union Minister Savitri Thakur recalling the remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule on Teacher’s Day, a release said.

Responding to a post by Union Minister, Savitri Thakur on X, PM Modi said, “MoS Smt. @savitrii4bjp recalls the remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule on Teacher’s Day.

The Minister emphasises that Savitribai Phule’s legacy continues to inspire India’s aspirations, with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 rooted in empowering women as equal partners in nation-building, with education as the cornerstone.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended wishes to the people on the occasion. He said that the dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future.

“Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy Teachers’ Day! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary,” he added.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted several teachers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “I extend my congratulations to all the award winners of today. I feel proud to see the progress and success being reflected in education and schools. Village schools and teachers today are moving ahead of urban teachers. As a teacher, the time I spent with children was one of the best phases of my life.”

“Teachers play the most crucial role in giving wings to children’s dreams. A good teacher possesses both sensitivity and intellect. It is the smart teachers who, with sensitivity, are able to deliver meaningful education to society. We must promote the education of daughters. In modern India, Savitribai Phule made a significant contribution in advancing education, and I pay her my respect and regard. In this education policy, Kasturba Gandhi residential schools are playing a key role. The more you support the education of daughters, the greater will be the nation’s progress, ” she added. (ANI)

