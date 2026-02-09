Tej Pratap Yadav Has A Secret Child With Anushka Yadav? Lalu Yadav’s Son Responds, Makes Big Allegations Against Brother Tejashwi’s RJD

Former Bihar minister and estranged son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Sunday publicly refuted viral social media posts claiming that he has been “blessed with a daughter” with Anushka Yadav.

During a press conference, Tej Pratap targeted several leaders from his former party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), alleging a conspiracy against him.

Tej Pratap Yadav Makes Allegations Against RJD Leaders

Tej Pratap labeled RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, MLC Sunil Singh, former MLAs Shakti Singh Yadav and Mukesh Raushan, along with Rameez, a close associate of his younger brother and RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav, as “Jaichands”, a historical reference to traitors.

Bihar Politicians never disappoints.

Anushka Yadav, the alleged GF of Tej Pratap Yadav gave birth to a daughter yesterday but now Tej Pratap Yadav is denying that its his child and alleged that Anushka was in a relationship with some Akash Bhati and he has nothing to do with… pic.twitter.com/mFGN6pq1BC — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) February 9, 2026

He accused them of orchestrating a campaign to malign him.

Also Read: Who Is Aastha Singh? UP HDFC Bank Woman Employee In Trouble Over Viral Abuse Video Saying ‘Thakur Hoon Main, Backch**i Mat Karna’ | WATCH

“I am distraught at rumours on social media that a woman with whom I had been falsely linked several months ago, which resulted in my expulsion from the party, has given birth to my child,” he said.

Identifying the alleged conspirators, Tej Pratap stated, “there has been some suspense about who the Jaichands I have been speaking about are. Here are the names, Mukesh Raushan, Sanjay Yadav, Shakti Singh Yadav, Rameez, and Sunil Singh.”

He added that he would pursue legal action against them, including against a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the legislative council.

What Pratap Yadav Saud About Having A Secret Child

Rejecting the social media claim of fatherhood, Tej Pratap alleged, “this is a conspiracy hatched by Mukesh Raushan and all these ‘Jaichands’ in collusion to defame me. It should be investigated who Akash Bhati is, who has a relationship with that girl. Not the nature of her relationship with him, but the details of Akash Bhati’s involvement must be probed.”

He further demanded answers regarding the alleged relationship between Anushka Yadav and Akash Bhati, insisting that the conspirators explain themselves.

“Akash Bhati will tell you. Mukesh Raushan, Shakti Singh, and Sunil Singh are all ‘Jaichands’; this is all their game, to conspire against us. Now, let them explain what the relationship is between Anushka Yadav and Akash Bhati; they will tell you. I am completely depressed. We will submit our application, we will go to court,” he said.

What is Tej Pratap Yadav’s Controversy Around Secret Child?

Tej Pratap’s disputes with the RJD date back to last year when he was ousted from the party and his family after sharing a Facebook photo with a woman, claiming a 12-year-long relationship.

He later stated that his account had been “hacked”, calling the post an attempt to “defame and harass” him and his family.

Following his expulsion, Tej Pratap launched his own party, Janshakti Janata Dal, which failed to win any seats in the Bihar assembly elections.

Who is Anushka Yadav? The Mysterious Figure Linked To Tej Pratap Yadav

Very little is publicly known about Anushka Yadav. Reports indicate she maintains a low profile and has no confirmed connections to any political family or public profession.

Speculation intensified after the viral post described her as someone Tej Pratap had “been in love with for the past 12 years,” suggesting the alleged relationship predates his 2018 marriage to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.

The viral post stated, “the one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years.”

Also Read: Row Over Tejasvi Surya’s Detention In Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Protest — What We Know So Far