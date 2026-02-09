LIVE TV
Home > India > Tej Pratap Yadav Has A Secret Child With Anushka Yadav? Lalu Yadav's Son Responds, Makes Big Allegations Against Brother Tejashwi's RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav has denied claims of fathering a daughter with Anushka Yadav. He accused RJD leaders of plotting against him in a social media conspiracy. Tej Pratap vowed legal action against those he called “Jaichands” for defaming him.

Tej Pratap Yadav denies social media claims of having a daughter. Photos: X.
Tej Pratap Yadav denies social media claims of having a daughter. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 9, 2026 14:40:30 IST

Former Bihar minister and estranged son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Sunday publicly refuted viral social media posts claiming that he has been “blessed with a daughter” with Anushka Yadav.

During a press conference, Tej Pratap targeted several leaders from his former party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), alleging a conspiracy against him.

Tej Pratap Yadav Makes Allegations Against RJD Leaders

Tej Pratap labeled RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, MLC Sunil Singh, former MLAs Shakti Singh Yadav and Mukesh Raushan, along with Rameez,  a close associate of his younger brother and RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav, as “Jaichands”, a historical reference to traitors.

He accused them of orchestrating a campaign to malign him.

“I am distraught at rumours on social media that a woman with whom I had been falsely linked several months ago, which resulted in my expulsion from the party, has given birth to my child,” he said.

Identifying the alleged conspirators, Tej Pratap stated, “there has been some suspense about who the Jaichands I have been speaking about are. Here are the names, Mukesh Raushan, Sanjay Yadav, Shakti Singh Yadav, Rameez, and Sunil Singh.”

He added that he would pursue legal action against them, including against a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the legislative council.

What Pratap Yadav Saud About Having A Secret Child

Rejecting the social media claim of fatherhood, Tej Pratap alleged, “this is a conspiracy hatched by Mukesh Raushan and all these ‘Jaichands’ in collusion to defame me. It should be investigated who Akash Bhati is, who has a relationship with that girl. Not the nature of her relationship with him, but the details of Akash Bhati’s involvement must be probed.”

He further demanded answers regarding the alleged relationship between Anushka Yadav and Akash Bhati, insisting that the conspirators explain themselves.

“Akash Bhati will tell you. Mukesh Raushan, Shakti Singh, and Sunil Singh are all ‘Jaichands’; this is all their game, to conspire against us. Now, let them explain what the relationship is between Anushka Yadav and Akash Bhati; they will tell you. I am completely depressed. We will submit our application, we will go to court,” he said.

What is Tej Pratap Yadav’s Controversy Around Secret Child?

Tej Pratap’s disputes with the RJD date back to last year when he was ousted from the party and his family after sharing a Facebook photo with a woman, claiming a 12-year-long relationship.

He later stated that his account had been “hacked”, calling the post an attempt to “defame and harass” him and his family.

Following his expulsion, Tej Pratap launched his own party, Janshakti Janata Dal, which failed to win any seats in the Bihar assembly elections.

Who is Anushka Yadav? The Mysterious Figure Linked To Tej Pratap Yadav

Very little is publicly known about Anushka Yadav. Reports indicate she maintains a low profile and has no confirmed connections to any political family or public profession.

Speculation intensified after the viral post described her as someone Tej Pratap had “been in love with for the past 12 years,” suggesting the alleged relationship predates his 2018 marriage to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.

The viral post stated, “the one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years.”

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 2:21 PM IST
Tags: Anushka Yadav bihar news rjd Tej Pratap Yadav

QUICK LINKS