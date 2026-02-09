A viral video by one of the HDFC bank branches in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has resulted in an outrage among many when a female staff member was caught verbally abusing a customer in one of their heated arguments.

Who Is Aastha Singh? UP HDFC Bank Woman Employee In Trouble Over Viral Abuse Video Saying ‘Thakur Hoon Main, Backch**i Mat Karna’ | WATCH

The video which is circulated on social media was allegedly filmed at the branch of Panki area, and depicts the employee mentioned in the posts as Aastha Singh getting involved in a tense conversation with a male client. At some point in the video, she is even caught on camera screaming at him and pointing a laptop at him, making the commotion even more aggressive in an otherwise peaceful banking setting.

The issue that left many viewers in shock was an allegedly caste related remark that the employee reportedly used as the incident unfolded during the dispute. In the video, she can be heard mentioning that she is a Thakur, stop messing around with me and this came under the harsh fire of criticism online as a way of promoting caste pride in the workplace. Some users on other platforms such as X described the comment as unprofessional and inappropriate, and how an employee in the customer service department can be so aggressive and speak in such a language. The video also reveals the employee throwing abuse at the customer, which puts doubts on employee behavior in the workplace and the bank ethics in dealing with customers.

Watch The Viral Video

“Thakur hoon main, 🤡

bakchodi mat karna mere se.” 👹👹 Astha Singh, an HDFC employee, flaunted her caste on the bank premises and tried to beat a customer without any shame. This ‘Manu Ki Naatin’ has only merit of hate. HDFC must kick out this casteist clown now. pic.twitter.com/MVFND1m1y4 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 8, 2026







The users in social media responded intensely to the event and wanted the management in HDFC Bank to be accountable and take measures. There were numerous posts in the official handles of the bank where people asked the bank officials to investigate the issue and take disciplinary action against the involved staff member. A frequent complaint was that this kind of behaviour would discredit the employees of a bank and the institutions which are supposed to treat customers with due respect. At this point, HDFC Bank has not published a formal response to the viral video, nor any action steps it will take in response to the scandal.

Also Read: Man Disguised In Burqa Caught In Mumbai Local Ladies’ Compartment, Sparks Outrage; Shocking Video Goes Viral