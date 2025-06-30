Telangana Chemical Factory Blast: 12 Dead, 34 Injured In Sangareddy Reactor Explosion, Probe On

A massive explosion in a reactor at Sigachi Chemical Industries in Pashamylaram triggered a fire early this morning. Officials have confirmed 12 deaths, while 34 people were injured and rushed to hospitals in Sangareddy.

The blast occurred in the reactor unit, bursting into a severe fire. Flames spread rapidly, leading to partial structural collapse.

Eleven fire tenders battled the blaze for hours, while ambulance and rescue teams evacuated injured workers. Sangareddy District Collector and the Superintendent of Police are on-site, overseeing rescue and relief operations.

The explosion is suspected to stem from a reactor malfunction during chemical processing. Authorities have launched an investigation, and safety audits are expected across similar facilities in the area.

In the afternoon, Satyanarayana, IG of Multi-Zone 1, reached the spot, talking to the media, he said. The incident occurred due to a reactor explosion.

At the time of the incident, there were reportedly around 90 people working in the shift. Experts are inspecting the site, and the entire district machinery is present on-site. All necessary steps are being taken to provide full assistance to the victims.

Prime Minister Narender Modi in his X account said. Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana.

Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM

President of India Droupadi Murmu in her official X account tweeted. Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana, which claimed several lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deepest condolences and prayers for the loved ones and families of those who lost their lives in today’s tragic accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy.

The Chief Minister had instructed the Health Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the DGP to deploy all efforts for the rescue and relief operations.

Along with the Health Minister, Damodar Rajanarsimha, the CS, and the DGP, the CM has been reviewing ongoing efforts since the first report of the mishap came to light, continuously monitoring the situation.

The Chief Minister promised total support to the families of all the victims of the accident. He also appointed a high-powered committee to review and probe the mishap and its underlying causes.

The 5-member committee constituted comprises the Chief Secretary, Sp CS – Disaster Management, Principal Secretary (Labour), Principal Secretary (Health), and Addl DGP (Fire Services).

In addition to probing this mishap, the panel would also submit a report on ways to prevent such accidents from recurring. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also instructed the Chief Secretary to take care of the treatment of all the injured.

He further wished them a quick recovery and assured their families of all support. The HCM will visit the hospital and meet the families of the victims tomorrow.

