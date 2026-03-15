On Saturday, a 24 year old man was arrested in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, on the suspicion of injecting his HIV positive blood into a 24 year old woman after her family cancelled their planned marriage on hearing about his health condition, police said. The bloody incident occurred on March 11 in the town of Ghatkesar as reported by police of the Pocharam IT Corridor. According to the investigators, the accused reportedly went to the house of the woman with a syringe with his blood and forcefully injected it into her before leaving the scene. The incident was exposed when the family of the woman reported the incident at the police department.

Telangana Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Injecting HIV-Positive Blood Into Woman After Marriage Was Called Off; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

According to Inspector Bedada Raju the marriage proposal had initially been made by the father of the woman since the accused was a very close relative of theirs. Nevertheless, it caused anxieties when the father found out that parents to the accused were HIV positive. Six months back, the father of the woman caused the accused to be tested in a laboratory in Uppal to take the HIV test. After the findings proved that the man was HIV-positive, the family became opaque to the marriage. Police suspect that this ruling could have caused the so called act. The woman was said to be home alone on that day of the incident when the accused came and executed the attack.

Telangana Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Injecting HIV-Positive Blood Into Woman After Marriage Was Called Off; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

After the accident, the family took the woman to a private hospital in Uppal where she was immediately rushed to receive medical care. The woman later told her parents that the accused had forcibly injected her with the syringe of his blood in a bid to pressure her into getting married to him. A complaint was made by the family with the police two days later leading to a manhunt on the suspect by the authorities. He was later arrested by the police and a case was registered against him under the provisions of Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was brought to a local court and sentenced to 14-day judicial detention. In the meantime the woman has been transported to Gandhi Hospital where more medical tests and treatment are done as the investigation goes on.

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