Telangana Weather: Heavy Rains Forecast, CM Revanth Reddy Puts Administration On High Alert

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rains across Telangana over the next two days, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the entire state administration to remain on high alert. The Chief Minister urged citizens not to venture out of their homes during spells of heavy rainfall unless absolutely necessary.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 25, 2025 18:57:00 IST

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rains across Telangana over the next two days, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the entire state administration to remain on high alert. He has instructed officials of all departments to closely monitor the flood situation and ensure swift precautionary measures.

The Chief Minister emphasized that District Collectors must conduct regular reviews of the flood situation in rain-affected areas. He directed that residents of low-lying and flood-prone localities be evacuated in advance and shifted to relief camps to avoid any untoward incidents. Traffic movement should be halted on roads inundated by floodwaters, and the safety of causeways and bridges must be thoroughly examined before use.

Revanth Reddy has also instructed the Electricity Department to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the rains while removing dangling and damaged wires that pose a threat to public safety. He further advised educational institutions to remain on alert during the ongoing Dasara holidays to prevent inconvenience to students and parents in emergencies.

Special focus has been placed on Hyderabad, where the Chief Minister has directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Roads and Rivers Authority (HYDRAA), and emergency response teams including NDRF and SDRF to remain on standby. He instructed civic officials to intensify monitoring of nalas, drainage channels, and vulnerable colonies prone to waterlogging.

The Chief Minister urged citizens not to venture out of their homes during spells of heavy rainfall unless absolutely necessary. He said the government’s priority is to safeguard lives and minimize disruption caused by the monsoon rains.

With the IMD predicting intense showers across northern and central Telangana districts, the government is bracing for potential flood-like conditions. The Chief Minister reiterated that proactive coordination between departments and timely action at the district level will be crucial in preventing loss of life and property during this period.

