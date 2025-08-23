LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt

Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt

A football club anniversary celebration in Kolhapur turned violent late Friday night after a dispute over event arrangements escalated into a full-blown clash. At least 10 people, including two police officers, were injured in the violence, authorities confirmed.

Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt (Image Credit- Google)
Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt (Image Credit- Google)

Published By: Ovi Patankar Basu
Published: August 23, 2025 13:24:28 IST

A football club anniversary celebration in Kolhapur turned violent late Friday night after a dispute over event arrangements escalated into a full-blown clash. At least 10 people, including two police officers, were injured in the violence, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred during the 31st anniversary celebrations of the Rajebagswar Football Club at Siddharthnagar. Tensions reportedly began over sound system arrangements, banners, and posters put up for the event, which some residents said caused inconvenience. The disagreement soon spiraled into stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, with miscreants setting two vehicles ablaze and damaging several others.

Police rushed to the spot and deployed more than 200 personnel to restore order. Despite injuries to two officers, law enforcement managed to contain the situation before it spread further.

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police said the unrest was the result of a misunderstanding and appealed for calm. He urged citizens not to fall for rumours, assuring that leaders from both groups have stepped in to defuse tensions.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, and police remain on alert in sensitive areas. Investigations into the incident are underway, though no arrests have been reported so far.

ALSO READ: CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani

Tags: football club eventkolhapur

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt
Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt
Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt
Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?