Tension In Kolhapur As Football Club Event Sparks Violence, 2 Policemen Hurt

A football club anniversary celebration in Kolhapur turned violent late Friday night after a dispute over event arrangements escalated into a full-blown clash. At least 10 people, including two police officers, were injured in the violence, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred during the 31st anniversary celebrations of the Rajebagswar Football Club at Siddharthnagar. Tensions reportedly began over sound system arrangements, banners, and posters put up for the event, which some residents said caused inconvenience. The disagreement soon spiraled into stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, with miscreants setting two vehicles ablaze and damaging several others.

Police rushed to the spot and deployed more than 200 personnel to restore order. Despite injuries to two officers, law enforcement managed to contain the situation before it spread further.

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police said the unrest was the result of a misunderstanding and appealed for calm. He urged citizens not to fall for rumours, assuring that leaders from both groups have stepped in to defuse tensions.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, and police remain on alert in sensitive areas. Investigations into the incident are underway, though no arrests have been reported so far.

ALSO READ: CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani