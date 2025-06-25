‘The Emergency Diaries’: BlueKraft’s New Release Shares Insight Into PM Modi’s Early Political Career

A new book titled The Emergency Diaries – Years That Forged a Leader has been launched by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, shedding light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early political life during one of the darkest periods in India’s democratic history — the Emergency from 1975 to 1977.

This unique book offers a detailed look into how a young Modi, then an RSS pracharak (campaigner), took part in the resistance movement that rose in response to the suspension of civil liberties under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government.

BlueKraft is honoured to present a new book: The Emergency Diaries – Years that Forged a Leader. The book delves into the compelling role that @narendramodi, then a young RSS Pracharak, played in the fight against Emergency. Based on first person anecdotes from associates who… pic.twitter.com/rFeg2v6t7n — BlueKraft Digital Foundation (@BlueKraft) June 25, 2025

Personal Accounts and Rare Material Bring the Story to Life

What makes The Emergency Diaries stand out is its foundation on firsthand stories. The book brings together personal anecdotes from people who worked closely with Modi during that time. These accounts, combined with archival materials, paint a vivid picture of a young man shaped by political struggle.

According to BlueKraft, “The book delves into the compelling role that @narendramodi, then a young RSS Pracharak, played in the fight against Emergency.”

The work is being described as a “first-of-its-kind” effort to build new academic insight into the early years of a leader who would go on to become one of India’s most influential figures.

A Glimpse Into Modi’s Formative Years

The book shows how the Emergency years weren’t just a national crisis—they were also a turning point in Modi’s life. It highlights how the underground resistance efforts, the fight for freedom of speech, and the call to protect the Constitution shaped his values and leadership.

“Emergency Diaries paints a vivid picture of Narendra Modi fighting for the ideals of democracy and how he has worked all his life to preserve and promote it,” the publishers said.

More than just a biography, the book is a tribute to the determination and bravery of thousands of Indians—politicians, activists, students, and ordinary citizens—who chose not to stay silent when democracy was under threat.

A Tribute to Courage and Commitment

The book is also being seen as a larger tribute to those who resisted the Emergency at great personal risk. It honours the strength of character it took to fight back at a time when the Constitution was being undermined, the press was silenced, and people were jailed without trial.

“This book is a tribute to the grit and resolve of those who refused to be silenced, and it offers a rare glimpse into the early trials that forged one of the most transformative leaders of our time,” the publishers said in their announcement.

Launched with Foreword by Former PM Deve Gowda

Adding weight to the publication is a special foreword by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who himself was a strong voice in the anti-Emergency movement.

The book was officially launched on Wednesday evening by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has long spoken about the Emergency’s impact on India and its politics.

Remembering the Emergency

The Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is remembered as a time when fundamental rights were suspended, political dissent was crushed, and democracy was put on pause. It lasted for 21 months, until March 21, 1977.

Many of today’s political leaders—including Prime Minister Modi—began their journey in those difficult times. This book aims to preserve that legacy and pass on those lessons to a new generation.

