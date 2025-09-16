The Revival of Bharatiyata

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, celebrates his 75th birthday today. As we observe his special day across the nation, it is a fitting moment to reflect on a leader who has profoundly transformed the way the world views Bharat and how we, as Bharatiyas, perceive ourselves.

I was born a few months after Narendra Modi, so we both grew up in an India that had yet to shed the colonial structures we inherited. In the 1950s and 1960s, much of the educational system and teaching remained rooted in the structures established by the British. It reflected a worldview viewed from British perspectives rather than from an indigenous one, and not much changed until the turn of the century, when efforts to adopt an Indic lens first began gaining momentum. This gained further impetus after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s resounding victory in the 2014 national elections, a success that was repeated in 2019 and again in 2024.

With Shri Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, the policies and programmes enunciated by his government have dramatically transformed the face of India in the last decade. Equally important has been his cultivation of Bharatiyata—a renewed sense of Indian-ness rooted in civilisational pride, cultural revival, and national confidence. For many decades after independence, a large part of Indian society looked to the West for validation. Awards for excellence in literature, film, sciences, social work, or other achievements granted by Western institutions were regarded as more prestigious than similar awards given by the Indian government or Indian institutions. For example, the Jnanpith Award or the Sahitya Akademi Award for literature were not perceived as prestigious as the Booker Prize from the UK or the Pulitzer Prize awarded by the US. This reflected a mindset still influenced by colonial mentality. The last decade has seen a shift in how we perceive ourselves, and Prime Minister Modi can be credited for this change.

A notable aspect of this shift in self-perception is the emphasis Narendra Modi places on viewing Bharat as a civilisational state with a history stretching back thousands of years, rather than merely as a young democracy established in 1947. He has no hesitations about being labelled a traditionalist in a modernising world. His speeches to global audiences have often been delivered in Hindi—a welcoming change from previous practices. His Indian attire has become a fashion statement, with millions of Indians now wearing the sleeveless jacket, some of whom proudly refer to it as the ‘Modi jacket’. His addresses frequently reference the Vedas, Upanishads, and figures such as Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi, situating India within a timeless continuum. This resurgence of civilisational pride is undoubtedly one of his most notable achievements.

In Bharat, yoga, although deeply rooted in the Indian civilisational ethos, was not, until very recently, given the importance it deserved as a spiritual discipline or a global wellness practice. Colonial disruption, a lack of institutional promotion, modernisation, Western influence, and the view of Yoga as a path of renunciation rather than something for everyday householders kept it away from mainstream life. It thus gained little traction in society. Narendra Modi changed that. He reintroduced Yoga to the world not just as an exercise but as a holistic philosophy of life. Yoga is now part of the daily discourse. From school-children to large corporate houses, from homemakers to daily workers, yoga is deeply embedded in the national consciousness. It has received global recognition with the International Yoga Day being declared in 2015. This truly remarkable change has occurred over the last decade. Ayurveda, Sanskrit, and traditional crafts, too, have gained renewed prominence under his leadership. Whether through government-backed festivals or public endorsements, Modi has consistently promoted their revival—not as relics of the past, but as living traditions with a role in modern society.

A significant part of reviving Bharatiyata has been in the cultural and spiritual domain. The restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi was more than urban renewal. It reflected the subconscious yearning of millions of Bharatiyas, who now flock to this sacred space for spiritual awakening. It is a bridge between spirituality and daily life, which Modi describes as “a project that connects our glorious past with the future aspirations of a New India.”

The construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya symbolises the fulfilment of a centuries-old aspiration to worship Ram Lalla at his janmabhoomi. Its construction, after centuries of contestation, is the fulfilment of a national aspiration, a reclaiming of civilisational memory and a reassertion of India’s civilisational continuity, linking present-day India with its ancient scriptural text, the Ramayana. It embodies the revival of indigenous cultural confidence after centuries of suppression.

Equally striking is the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Beyond its sheer scale, the monument signals unity, resilience, and national pride. In unveiling it, Modi declared, “This is a symbol of India’s unity, strength, and determination. The world’s tallest statue of the Iron Man of India will inspire generations.”

Modi has also portrayed major national initiatives as symbols of civilisational importance. The Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, for example, transcends economics. It is framed as a call for self-confidence, reflecting India’s historical ethos of self-reliance and innovation. Modi has often stressed, “Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about isolation. It is about self-confidence. It is about seeing our strength in our traditions and using it to build the future.” Similarly, Digital India is not merely about technology. Modi frequently links it to India’s adaptability and ingenuity over centuries, implying that the digital revolution is simply the latest chapter in a long history of resourcefulness.

Even India’s G20 presidency in 2023 was depicted as a cultural milestone. The official logo draws inspiration from the lotus, and the theme—”One Earth, One Family, One Future”—reflects the Sanskrit phrase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In Modi’s words: “India’s G20 presidency is not merely a diplomatic event. It is an opportunity to present our civilisational values to the world.”

As a leader with tremendous popularity, his words and gestures resonate with every Bharatiya. Therefore, his emphasis on using the mother tongue, whether Hindi or any regional language, as the medium of instruction in schools, is notable.

The ‘Modi impact’ on Bharat’s foreign policy is also evident. His outreach to the foreign diaspora and his personal stature have energised the diaspora as ambassadors of Bharatiyata. India’s “Vaccine Maitri” (Vaccine Friendship) initiative—commonly known as Bharat’s vaccine diplomacy—became another prominent aspect of India’s global outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, with health, diplomatic, and geopolitical implications. The recent launch of another initiative, the “Gyan Bharatam” mission, under the Ministry of Culture, aims to preserve, digitise, document, and make accessible India’s extensive manuscript heritage. These initiatives have strengthened Bharat’s soft power, portraying the country as a civilisational force and an emerging economy. Today, Bharat’s global perception is rooted in tradition yet remains modern, reflecting a nation proud of its heritage while fully engaged with contemporary challenges.

On your 75th birthday, Prime Minister, the people of Bharat gratefully acknowledge your seminal contribution to awakening the spirit of Bharat. You have made us look inward with pride and outward with confidence. And, because we have found self-respect, the world now respects us too.