Home > India > 'This Is A Healthy Tradition' Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Kapur To Delhi HC, Defends Estate Transfer Amid Legal Clash

The main issue in the legal fight is Sunjay Kapur's kids from his previous marriage to Karisma Kapoor, who have questioned the legitimacy of the will.

'This Is A Healthy Tradition' Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Kapur To Delhi HC (Image Credit: Priya S Kapur via Instagram/ANI)
'This Is A Healthy Tradition' Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Kapur To Delhi HC (Image Credit: Priya S Kapur via Instagram/ANI)

Published: November 20, 2025 22:34:50 IST

Priya Sachdev Kapur has come out vigorously in support of Sunjay Kapur’s will in the court of Delhi High Court, asserting that a husband transferring his entire property to the wife is not, in the eyes of law, an act that raises suspicion.

The team of lawyers, with advocate Rajiv Nayar as the leading counsel, highlighted that this is the ‘healthy tradition’ for Priya’s family, and referred to the case of Sunjay who had done the same in his father’s will. The legal representatives of Priya further brought up that she and Sunjay made their wills on the same day, which she claims is a common practice for married couples. The main issue in the legal fight is Sunjay Kapur’s kids from his previous marriage to Karisma Kapoor, who have questioned the legitimacy of the will. They are claiming that the paper which is supposedly from March 21, 2025, might have been a forgery, plus they were not told about important things. The kids along with other relatives are asking for a complete detailed report of Sunjay’s assets both movable and immovable and they are also questioning the manner of the will’s disclosure.

What Is The Main Issue Here?

The court has permitted Priya to put forward a comprehensive list of her deceased husband’s assets, but with the condition of strict confidentiality, the papers will be presented in a sealed cover, and only the parties directly involved will have access to the copies. While Priya maintains that the need for discretion arises out of the need to protect the sensitive financial information, her rivals contend that full disclosure is the only way to go in such a huge inheritance dispute. As the case progresses, the court will have to determine if this arrangement is in line with legal propriety or if it only stirs up deeper issues of fairness and heritage.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 10:34 PM IST
QUICK LINKS