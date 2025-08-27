This Service By The Maharashtra Government Will Cut The Time Taking Travel To Mumbai-Goa Highway

The Maharashtra government has started a fresh service that will reduce the time-taking travel on the Mumbai-Goa highway. This service is called the Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off) service and has been started post the success of ferry service between Mumbai and Alibaug. The Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off) will start from September 1, 2025 and will connect Mumbai to Konkan via Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. Cabinet Minister of Fisheries & Ports development, Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane has shared some of the photos of the Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off) service on X (formerly Twitter).

What is the Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off service)?

For those who don’t know, a Ro-Ro ferry service, which stands for Roll-on/Roll-off, is a ferry that transports wheeled cargo and passengers. It does so by allowing the vehicles to drive on and off the vessel using built-in or shore-based ramps.

How much journey time will be reduced with the introduction of the Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off service)?

The introduction of the Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off service) is expected to decrease the distance to just 3 hours for Jaigad and 5 hours for Vijaydurg. This distance is much less compared to the 10–12 hours it typically takes to someone for commuting by road. The vessel is operated by M2M Ferries and can accommodate up to 50 four-wheelers, 30 two-wheelers, and several mini buses. This arrangement makes it ideal for both individual travellers and families who look towards seamless onward journeys with their own transportation.

What are the prices of each category?

The Ro-Ro ticket prices have been set according to the different categories of the commuters.

• First Class – Rs 9,000

• Business Class – Rs 7,500

• Premium Economy – Rs 4,000

• Economy Class – Rs 2,500

The commuters can also use this service to transport vehicles with different sets for various types of vehicles. For cars, the fare has been set at Rs 6,000. The fares for two-wheelers and bicycles are Rs 1,000 and Rs 600, respectively.

