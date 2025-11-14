TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Fought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) sharply responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks linking the BJP’s Bihar victory to ending “jungle raj” in West Bengal. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called Modi’s comparison baseless, asserting that the people of Bengal would give Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a strong mandate in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Ghosh said Modi’s comments showed a poor understanding of Bengal’s political realities. He added that the BJP’s hope of replicating Bihar’s results in Bengal was an illusion, emphasizing that Bengal had consistently rejected the party’s politics of hate and firmly supported Mamata Banerjee.

VIDEO | On PM Modi’s statement over West Bengal Assembly election 2026, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “What PM Modi is saying about West Bengal based on the Bihar Assembly election results is completely a politically motivated statement. Even he knows this. Mamata Banerjee will… pic.twitter.com/UZOSFpa62M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

TMC Refutes “Jungle Raj” Allegations

Ghosh strongly denied claims of “jungle raj” in Bengal, arguing that law and order had worsened in several BJP-ruled states instead. He cited incidents in Uttar Pradesh, including Unnao, Hathras, and Prayagraj, where families of victims faced attacks or convicts received public honors. He said, “Before sermonising Bengal, the prime minister should look there.”

The TMC leader emphasized that Bengal maintained peace and governance under Mamata Banerjee, contrasting it with violence and disorder in BJP-ruled regions. He accused the BJP of spreading misinformation to undermine the state’s image and claimed that Bengal would respond through democratic channels in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Ghosh ridiculed the BJP’s attempt to apply the “Bihar formula” in Bengal, noting that the two states had entirely different political dynamics. He said, “In Bihar, BJP fought Congress-type parties. Here, TMC counters every allegation.” He added that Modi’s repeated targeting of Bengal showed ignorance of past BJP setbacks, including losses in the 2021 Assembly elections, panchayats, and Lok Sabha seats. Ghosh claimed the people would again bless Mamata Banerjee with over 250 seats in 2026. He also accused the BJP of insulting Bengal by blocking central welfare funds, questioning the Bengali language, and making derogatory remarks about Bengali women.

PM Modi Hails Bihar Victory, Links It to Bengal

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar and vowed to end “jungle raj” in West Bengal. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, he said the victory had cleared the path for BJP success in Bengal, comparing it to the Ganga flowing into the state.

Modi criticized Congress as the “Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress” (MMC) and predicted a split within the party. To connect with Bihar’s culture, he wore a gamchha with Mithila painting during his address. He hailed the massive voter mandate for the NDA and emphasized development and governance as the key to electoral success.

Must Read: Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates