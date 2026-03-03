Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security crude oil air superiority Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court
LIVE TV
Home > India > Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

Today Bank Holiday: As Holi is being observed on March 4, 2026, many people are wondering whether banks will be operating today. With RBI-issued holiday schedules in effect, there are expected closures across several states, but the exact status can vary depending on your location.

Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 For Holi? Photo: AI
Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 For Holi? Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 3, 2026 09:29:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

Today Bank Holiday: As Holi is being observed on March 4, 2026, many people are wondering whether banks will be operating today. With RBI-issued holiday schedules in effect, there are expected closures across several states, but the exact status can vary depending on your location. 

Are Baks Open or Closed Today on March 3, 2026? 

Banks will remain closed on March 3, 2026, in observance of Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulndi, Holika Daha, and Attukal Pongala across several states. The holiday applies to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh. 

When Is Holi? 

Holi is observed over two days- beginning with Holika Dahan, marked by an evening bonfire, followed by Holi, the main festival of colours, celebrated the next day. Meanwhile Holi festival will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. The vibrant Hindu festival marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. 

You Might Be Interested In

When Is Dol Purnima? 

Dol Purnima, widely known as Dol Jatra, Doul Utsav, Dol Yatra, Deul or Holi, is a Hindu festival featuring ceremonial swings and is celebrated during the Holi period in Assam, Bengal, the Braj region, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tripura. 

When is Attukal Pongala? 

Attukal Pongala is a 10-day religious festival held in the Malayalam month of Kumbham at the Attukal Temple in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala.

RBI Holiday Calendar For March 2026

March 3 (Tuesday): Holi (Pan India)

March 13 (Friday): Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

March 19 (Thursday): Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi/Telugu New Year (Regional)

March 20 (Friday): Eid-Ul-Fitr (Regional – J&K, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh)

March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan-Id/Id-Ul-Fitr (Pan India)

March 26 (Thursday): Shree Ram Navami (Regional)

March 27 (Friday): Shree Ram Navami (Regional)

March 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Jayanti (Regional)

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 9:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bank Holidaybse holidays 2026Happy Holihappy holi wishesholi dayis marked open todaymarch 2026 bank holidaymarket holidaystoday bank holidaytoday bank holiday or nottoday bank open

RELATED News

Toxic Turn In Palghar district: Oleum Leak Triggers Evacuation of 2,600 People as Dense Fumes Disrupt Industrial Belt

Who Is Bindu Alias Urmila? TV Actor Who Brutally Killed Her Live-In Partner With Lover’s Help In Chilling Bengaluru Love Triangle Case

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death By Live-In Partner, Her Lover; ‘Forced To Take Viagra, Left Naked’ Allege Police

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

‘Could Stir Communal Tension’: Centre’s High Alert For States Amid US-Israel War Against Iran; Asks Them To Identify ‘Pro-Iran Radical Preachers’

LATEST NEWS

Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

Stock Market Holiday For Holi 2026: Are NSE And BSE Closed On March 3? Here’s What We Know

Dubai Residents Get ‘Shelter Alerts’ as Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at UAE- Here’s What Happening

La Liga: Real Madrid Stunned by Getafe at Bernabéu, Trail Barcelona by Four Points in Title Race

‘We Knew Tehran Like Jerusalem’:  How Mossad Hacked Tehran’s Traffic Cameras, Tracked Khamenei For Years, & Then Rained 30 Bombs – Inside The Chilling Operation That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader

Putin’s Top Ally Issues Chilling World War 3 Warning, Says Iran Will Get Nuclear Weapons, ‘Trump Made A Grave Mistake By Killing Khamenei’

US Embassy In Riyadh Attacked, Hit By Iranian Drones, Fire Erupts After Massive Blast, Trump Warns Retaliation, ‘You’ll Find Out Soon’ | WATCH

US Targets Iran’s Missile and Naval Threats as Tehran Retaliates, Rubio Confirms ‘Mission is to Destroy Their Ballistic Missile Capabilities,’ Escalating Middle East Tensions

From Plush Toy to Piggyback Rides: Punch the Monkey Becomes a Star, Waves Goodbye as He Finds Real Friends at Ichikawa Zoo

Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Hit Tehran As Strait Of Hormuz Under Spotlight: Iran Threatens, IDF Issues Urgent Evacuation Warning; All Pushing Oil Prices Higher

Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar
Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar
Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar
Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

QUICK LINKS