Today Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026 for Holi? Check RBI March Holiday Calendar

Today Bank Holiday: As Holi is being observed on March 4, 2026, many people are wondering whether banks will be operating today. With RBI-issued holiday schedules in effect, there are expected closures across several states, but the exact status can vary depending on your location.
Are Baks Open or Closed Today on March 3, 2026?
Banks will remain closed on March 3, 2026, in observance of Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulndi, Holika Daha, and Attukal Pongala across several states. The holiday applies to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.
When Is Holi?
Holi is observed over two days- beginning with Holika Dahan, marked by an evening bonfire, followed by Holi, the main festival of colours, celebrated the next day. Meanwhile Holi festival will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. The vibrant Hindu festival marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.
When Is Dol Purnima?
Dol Purnima, widely known as Dol Jatra, Doul Utsav, Dol Yatra, Deul or Holi, is a Hindu festival featuring ceremonial swings and is celebrated during the Holi period in Assam, Bengal, the Braj region, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tripura.
When is Attukal Pongala?
Attukal Pongala is a 10-day religious festival held in the Malayalam month of Kumbham at the Attukal Temple in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala.
RBI Holiday Calendar For March 2026
March 3 (Tuesday): Holi (Pan India)
March 13 (Friday): Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)
March 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday
March 19 (Thursday): Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi/Telugu New Year (Regional)
March 20 (Friday): Eid-Ul-Fitr (Regional – J&K, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh)
March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan-Id/Id-Ul-Fitr (Pan India)
March 26 (Thursday): Shree Ram Navami (Regional)
March 27 (Friday): Shree Ram Navami (Regional)
March 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Jayanti (Regional)
