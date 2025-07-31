Home > India > TTD Warns Devotees Against Making Reels in Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued a stern warning to devotees and visitors, urging them not to shoot or upload indecent social media reels in and around the Tirumala temple.

Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued a stern warning to devotees and visitors, urging them not to shoot or upload indecent social media reels in and around the Tirumala temple. This comes in the wake of several recent incidents where individuals were seen filming mischievous and objectionable videos in front of the sacred shrine and sharing them on various online platforms.

TTD officials stated that such actions are highly inappropriate in a holy place like Tirumala, which holds immense spiritual significance for millions of devotees across the globe. “Tirumala is not a place for entertainment or publicity. It is a sacred destination meant for devotion, worship, and inner peace,” a TTD official said.

What is the concern of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams?

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams expressed concern that these acts are not only disrupting the spiritual environment of the temple town but also hurting the sentiments of thousands of devotees who visit the hill shrine daily for darshan of Lord Venkateswara (Srivaru). Officials stressed that it is the collective responsibility of all pilgrims to uphold the sanctity and spiritual decorum of Tirumala.

TTD Vigilance and Security wings have been directed to monitor such activities closely. The board warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals found filming or promoting such content. Cases will be registered under appropriate sections for violating temple norms.

What Did TTD Appealed To The Public? 

The TTD has appealed to the public to act with sensitivity and refrain from recording or circulating any content that undermines the divine atmosphere of Tirumala. Devotees are encouraged to maintain discipline, respect religious sentiments, and contribute to preserving the sanctity of one of the most revered pilgrimage centers in the country.

Tags: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

