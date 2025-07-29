Union Minister Amit Shah Lauded India’s Strikes In Operation Sindoor And Operation Mahadev — Here Is The Complete List Of Terrorists Killed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah didn’t hold back during the monsoon parliament session—calling Operation Sindoor a sharp, no-nonsense reply to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack. Over 100 terrorists, including top dogs from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were wiped out, and nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan and PoK were turned to dust. Shah slammed those trying to downplay Pakistan’s role, pointing out the surprise guest list at terrorists’ funerals—senior Pakistani Army officials. His message? India’s done taking hits silently; it’s striking back with precision and a clear eye on wiping out terror, no excuses.

India’s Operation Sindoor: 25 Minutes. 9 Camps. 100+ Terrorists Gone.

Ever wonder what a 25-minute masterclass in precision warfare looks like? Enter Operation Sindoor. In the early hours of May 7, 2025, India launched a high-voltage, no-nonsense strike on nine terrorist camps spread across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This wasn’t a random show of might—it was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

Armed with Rafale jets, drones, and surgical coordination between the Army and Navy, Indian forces neutralized over 100 terrorists, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives. Notably, the operation left Pakistan’s military infrastructure untouched—proof that this was about brains and bravery, not brute force.

It was quick. It was clean. And it was a message: India won’t just absorb blows—it strikes back, sharp and smart. Precision warfare just got an Indian signature move.

Ready for what came next?

Operation Mahadev: Terror Ends Where It Started

Wondering what happened to the men behind the horrific Pahalgam attack?

NEXT MOVE, Meet Operation Mahadev—India’s ground-level answer. Launched deep in the forested Lidwas region near Harwan, Srinagar, this high-stakes mission was anything but ordinary. In a precision sweep, the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police joined forces to neutralize three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists—right where they were plotting their next move.

End of the Line: Top Terror Operatives Eliminated In Indian Strikes

In a bold double act, India’s Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev took terror head-on—across borders and deep in forests. From masterminds to foot soldiers, several top Lashkar and Jaish operatives met their end. Here’s the rogue’s gallery of those who harmed the security of the nation-

High‑Value Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor

While over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed in Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, these were among the most prominent high-value targets neutralized:

Mudassar Khadian Khas (alias Abu Jundal):

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and head of the terror outfit’s Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Pakistan. His funeral reportedly drew senior military and police officers from Pakistan, signaling his importance.

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and head of the terror outfit’s Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Pakistan. His funeral reportedly drew senior military and police officers from Pakistan, signaling his importance. Hafiz Muhammed Jameel:

The elder brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. He ran the group’s religious hub, Markaz Subhan Allah, in Bahawalpur, and played a key role in radicalizing youth and managing terror financing.

The elder brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. He ran the group’s religious hub, Markaz Subhan Allah, in Bahawalpur, and played a key role in radicalizing youth and managing terror financing. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ji):

Another brother-in-law of Masood Azhar and JeM’s lead weapons trainer. He was reportedly involved in the infamous 1999 IC-814 hijacking and had deep operational links in Kashmir.

Another brother-in-law of Masood Azhar and JeM’s lead weapons trainer. He was reportedly involved in the infamous 1999 IC-814 hijacking and had deep operational links in Kashmir. Khalid (alias Abu Akasha):

A senior LeT member involved in planning multiple terror strikes in Jammu & Kashmir. He also coordinated weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral in Faisalabad was attended by top Pakistan Army officials.

A senior LeT member involved in planning multiple terror strikes in Jammu & Kashmir. He also coordinated weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral in Faisalabad was attended by top Pakistan Army officials. Mohammad Hassan Khan:

Son of JeM’s Pakistan-occupied Kashmir operational commander, Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri. He helped coordinate cross-border attacks into J&K and worked closely with ground-level operatives.

Son of JeM’s Pakistan-occupied Kashmir operational commander, Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri. He helped coordinate cross-border attacks into J&K and worked closely with ground-level operatives. Abdul Rehman Makki and Maulana Abdul Rauf Asghar (reported):

Though not officially confirmed, sources indicate both were also killed. Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed and was a top LeT ideologue. Asghar is a senior JeM strategist and planner.

Operation Mahadev: Ground Action in J&K Neutralizes Key Terrorists

Indian security forces carried out Operation Mahadev near Harwan, Srinagar, eliminating key Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives linked to the deadly Pahalgam attack. Here’s who they neutralized:

Suleiman Shah (alias Hashim Musa)

Believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 massacre that killed 26 civilians. Suleiman was reportedly a former commando with Pakistan’s elite SSG unit before joining Lashkar-e-Taiba. He played a key role in planning cross-border attacks and training militants in the region.

Believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 massacre that killed 26 civilians. Suleiman was reportedly a former commando with Pakistan’s elite SSG unit before joining Lashkar-e-Taiba. He played a key role in planning cross-border attacks and training militants in the region. Jibran

Involved in the October 2024 attack on the Sonamarg Tunnel project at Gagangir. Known for logistical planning and support operations for LeT attacks, he operated under the radar using local contacts for shelter and supplies.

Involved in the on the Sonamarg Tunnel project at Gagangir. Known for logistical planning and support operations for LeT attacks, he operated under the radar using local contacts for shelter and supplies. Afghan (also known as Hamza Afghani)

A senior Lashkar operative who worked closely with Jibran to coordinate attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. Reports indicate he had prior combat experience in Afghanistan, making him a high-value target.

Security forces tracked them using intercepted communication, intel from detainees, and verified identities through forensic methods.

What Else We Know: Context, Escalation, And Aftermath

Response to Pahalgam Attack: Both operations were launched after the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians, marking a major shift in India’s counterterror approach.

Both operations were launched after the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians, marking a major shift in India’s counterterror approach. Cross-Border Reach: Operation Sindoor targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, including key Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed bases like Bahawalpur and Muridke, which had been under surveillance for weeks.

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, including key Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed bases like Bahawalpur and Muridke, which had been under surveillance for weeks. Precision and Restraint: Indian forces deliberately avoided hitting Pakistani military or civilian sites. They used advanced weapons like SCALP missiles and drones to destroy terrorist camps, killing 70 to 100+ militants.

Indian forces deliberately avoided hitting Pakistani military or civilian sites. They used advanced weapons like SCALP missiles and drones to destroy terrorist camps, killing 70 to 100+ militants. Escalation and Ceasefire: Pakistan responded with drone and mortar attacks along the Line of Control, causing civilian harm. India retaliated, but diplomatic talks led to a ceasefire by May 10, without outside mediation.

Also Read: Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE: Lok Sabha Resumes With Congratulating Divya Deshmukh