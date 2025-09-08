LIVE TV
US: 26-Year-Old Haryana's Jind Man Allegedly Shot Dead After Objecting To Individual Urinating In Public

Kapil, a 26-year-old man from Haryana’s Jind district, was allegedly shot dead by a local in California in the United States for stopping him from urinating on the road outside a store, reported in the PTI.

Representative image of Police line do not cross (Photo Credit- Pixabay)
Representative image of Police line do not cross (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 8, 2025 18:59:38 IST

A 26-year-old man from Haryana’s Jind district, Kapil, was allegedly shot dead by a local in California in the United States for stopping him from urinating on the road outside a store.  According to Kapil’s family, he was employed at that store. Kapil, an individual from the Barah Kalan village in the Jind’s district, Haryana worked as a security guard. Following Kapil’s objection to the man urinating outside the store, an argument happened between both individuals. Moments later, the accused took out a gun and shot Kapil dead, Suresh Kumar Gautam, the head of Barah Kalan village in Jind, told PTI.

Kapil went to the US three years ago allegedly through the “donkey route”

Kapil had gone to the US around three years ago, allegedly through the “donkey route”, crossing the jungles of Panama and scaling the Mexico border wall, according to The Times of India. He was initially arrested. However, he was later released after legal proceedings and had been living in the US since then. Kapil’s family had spent Rs 45 lakh was spent on his immigration. 

What is the meaning of donkey route?

Donkey route generally involves illegal crossing of border via indirect routes with many stops in different countries. The term donkey route is borrowed from a Punjabi word dunki refers to the meaning of moving from one place to another. In many cases, agents, who promise the migrants to help them achieve their dream of reaching the US or European countries, mislead them. They charge hefty sums from the migrants and expose them to the life-threatening situations. 

How US deported over 100 Indian migrants? 

In February 2025, first mass deportation had happened under the US President Donald Trump. A US military aircraft carrying over 100 Indian migrants had landed in Amritsar in February 2025. These deportees were sent back to India after attempting to enter the US through illegal channels. They were shackled and restrained throughout the journey.

Tags: Donkey routeHaryana Jind newsJind Kapil news

QUICK LINKS