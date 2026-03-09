LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Indian Consumers Are Our Overriding Priority’: S Jaishankar Warns West Asia War Could Trigger ‘Serious Supply Chain Disruption’

'Indian Consumers Are Our Overriding Priority': S Jaishankar Warns West Asia War Could Trigger 'Serious Supply Chain Disruption'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that protecting the interests of Indian consumers remains the government’s “overriding priority” as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate. He warned that the ongoing conflict could lead to “serious supply chain disruption.”

S Jaishankar Warns West Asia War Could Trigger ‘Serious Supply Chain Disruption’. Photo: Sansad TV

Last updated: March 9, 2026 12:56:45 IST

'Indian Consumers Are Our Overriding Priority': S Jaishankar Warns West Asia War Could Trigger 'Serious Supply Chain Disruption'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that protecting the interests of Indian consumers remains the government’s “overriding priority” as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate. He warned that the ongoing conflict could lead to “serious supply chain disruption.” 

Speaking in the House amid sloganeering by Opposition members, Jaishankar said the situation in the region has worsened in recent days, raising concerns over shipping routes, energy supplies, and the overall movement of global trade. 

Is West Asia Conflict Threatening Global Supply Chains? 

He affirmed that the administration is vigilantly tracking the situation to evaluate its impact on the national economy and supply chains.

“Our government had issued a statement on February 20 expressing deep concern and urging all sides to exercise restraint,” Jaishankar told the Upper House of Parliament.

He further emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution, stating, “We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions.”

Why Is West Asia Stability Crucial for India’s Economy?

The Minister underscored that “West Asia must remain stable and peaceful,” noting that the region’s stability is vital for global energy markets and India’s economic welfare.

He confirmed that New Delhi is actively engaging with international partners while monitoring the situation.

Addressing the safety of the Indian diaspora, Jaishankar highlighted the government’s commitment to the well-being of the large community residing in the conflict zone.

He informed the House that approximately 67,000 Indian nationals have already returned from the region as tensions have mounted.

Why Did India Allow Iranian Ship IRIS Lavan to Dock at Kochi Port?

The Minister also detailed India’s decision to permit the Iranian vessel IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi port following a request from Tehran.

The vessel, which was among three ships seeking entry to Indian ports, received approval on March 1 and docked on March 4.

What Happened to Iran’s IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean?

Referring to his earlier comments at the Raisina Dialogue on Saturday, Jaishankar explained that the decision was made out of “humanity” rather than for geopolitical reasons.

The ship, which carried 183 crew members, mostly young cadets, had encountered a technical malfunction while at sea.

This humanitarian gesture occurred shortly before the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean on March 4, an incident that resulted in over 80 fatalities.

While 32 personnel were rescued by the Sri Lankan navy, Jaishankar described the event as “unfortunate.”

The Minister noted that the vessel had issued a distress signal, prompting India to deploy naval ships and a patrol aircraft for search and rescue operations.

Reaffirming the decision to assist the IRIS Lavan, he stated, “It was the right thing to do,” while again calling for diplomatic engagement to avoid further regional escalation.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 12:55 PM IST
‘Indian Consumers Are Our Overriding Priority’: S Jaishankar Warns West Asia War Could Trigger ‘Serious Supply Chain Disruption’

QUICK LINKS