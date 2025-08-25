‘Useless Yatras Won’t Bring Any Benefit’: Jan Suraaj’s Prashant Kishor On MK Stalin’s Upcoming Visit To Bihar

LIVE TV
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday questioned whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's upcoming visit to Bihar would do anything to solve the state's problems, as reported in the ANI.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 25, 2025 04:13:06 IST

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday questioned whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s upcoming visit to Bihar would do anything to solve the state’s problems. Kishor said the issues of Bihar should be addressed within the state and not through visits by leaders from other states.

Speaking to the reporters, Prashant Kishor said, “If the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is coming to Bihar, will that improve Bihar’s situation? Bihar’s issues should be discussed in Bihar… whether the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu comes or the one from Karnataka, it doesn’t make a difference.”

Kishor also criticised the INDIA alliance’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, and said Bihar needs only one yatra, a ‘yatra to end unemployment’. He said political rallies won’t help, and what the youth really want are answers on employment and stopping migration.

“Bihar needs only one yatra, the ‘Yatra to End Unemployment’… Useless yatras won’t bring any benefit. Congress will criticise PM Modi, and PM Modi will criticise Congress… Bihar’s youth want to hear when employment will come here or when migration will stop,” Kishor said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said that the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ has become a “historic journey” and claimed it has exposed the “reality” of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission before the people.

“A historic journey is underway; the reality of the BJP and the Election Commission has been exposed before the public,” he told reporters. The 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of vote chori (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

