Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on Monday reviewed the arrangements in the Secretariat premises. During his visit, he also inspected the cleanliness system of the Secretariat.

While inspecting different sections, the Chief Secretary directed that sections cluttered with old files should undergo a proper weeding process, according to an official release.

He emphasised that the rules regarding the weeding of files should be re-circulated, and the process must be mandatorily completed in all sections within one month.

He further instructed the Secretary, Secretariat Administration, to promptly identify space for a record room and establish a proper facility where essential files, after weeding, can be systematically stored.

Expressing concern over certain sections being operated together in a single room, the Chief Secretary directed that temporary portable cabin buildings be arranged immediately for about 10-12 sections, so they can be relocated.

He also instructed that the inspection roster for Secretariat sections be re-circulated, ensuring that officers carry out inspections of their respective sections within the prescribed timeframe. Additionally, he directed that all basic facilities be ensured in the buildings within the Secretariat premises. (ANI)

