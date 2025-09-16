Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 05:25:41 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on Monday reviewed the arrangements in the Secretariat premises. During his visit, he also inspected the cleanliness system of the Secretariat.

While inspecting different sections, the Chief Secretary directed that sections cluttered with old files should undergo a proper weeding process, according to an official release.

He emphasised that the rules regarding the weeding of files should be re-circulated, and the process must be mandatorily completed in all sections within one month.

He further instructed the Secretary, Secretariat Administration, to promptly identify space for a record room and establish a proper facility where essential files, after weeding, can be systematically stored.

Expressing concern over certain sections being operated together in a single room, the Chief Secretary directed that temporary portable cabin buildings be arranged immediately for about 10-12 sections, so they can be relocated.

He also instructed that the inspection roster for Secretariat sections be re-circulated, ensuring that officers carry out inspections of their respective sections within the prescribed timeframe. Additionally, he directed that all basic facilities be ensured in the buildings within the Secretariat premises. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anand-bardhanchief-secretarypushkar singh dhamiuttarakhand

RELATED News

920 Females Per Thousand Males In 2024: Official Annual Report Shows The Declining Sex Ratio In Delhi
BRS Working President KTR welcomes SC's interim order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025
‘Not Just A Mistake But A Grievous One…..’: What Did Historian Irfan Habib Said About This Decision Of The Communist Part Of India?
Two people killed, 9 injured after truck hits several people in MP's Indore
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House

LATEST NEWS

US Congress on Brink of Shutdown as Democrats Stand Firm on Health Care Funding
DUCAB Group keen to provide cable solutions for Namma Metro
Rifle Scope Fingerprint Matches Suspect in Trump Assassination Attempt, FBI Analyst Testifies
IndiGo and AEGEAN sign memorandum of understanding for codeshare partnership
Shashank Singh: Should Team India use PBKS star's death-overs hitting skills?
Trump says, US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters
Trump Administration Illegally Fired Thousands of Federal Workers as OPM Overstepped Its Authority, Judge Rules
S&P Global to Host World Hydrogen Leaders Conference in India
Donald Trump Threatens to Federalize DC Police Again Over Immigration Dispute
Skater Anandkumar Velkumar makes history, gets India first-ever gold at Speed Skating World C'ships
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat

QUICK LINKS