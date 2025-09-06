Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects disaster-affected areas in Kapkot, assures support to affected families

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited Kapkot in Bageshwar district to inspect the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in disaster-affected areas and assured affected families of all possible support from the state government.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, “Upon reaching Kapkot, Bageshwar, a ground inspection of the disaster-affected area was conducted. At the same time, direct communication was held with the affected families, assuring them of every possible assistance and support.”

कपकोट, बागेश्वर पहुंचकर आपदा प्रभावित क्षेत्र का स्थलीय निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही प्रभावित परिवारों से सीधे संवाद कर उन्हें हर सम्भव सहायता और सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया। निरीक्षण के दौरान अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि राहत व पुनर्वास कार्यों में कोई ढिलाई न बरती जाए। प्रत्येक प्रभावित… pic.twitter.com/6bVEoHagfz — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 6, 2025

He added, “During the inspection, officials were instructed to show no laxity in relief and rehabilitation works. Swift relief materials should reach every affected family, the rehabilitation process should be transparent and time-bound, and no needy person should be deprived of assistance.”

“Our government is continuously working to serve the public with complete sensitivity and commitment. During this time, the MLA Suresh Garia was also present,” the post added on X.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a field inspection of waterlogging and land erosion caused by floods in Laksar and nearby areas of Haridwar district.

CM Dhami said he had met flood-affected people in the district and assured them that the necessary supplies would be provided.

“I myself went there and met the people, and we worked on providing the necessary supplies and meeting the demands of the people there. We were with all the disaster-affected people,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

He emphasised that the roads in the flood-hit areas would be elevated and added that the government would undertake relocation measures in those regions.

“In the near future, the road there would be elevated… Relocation measures would also be taken for the people there. Our administration was on alert mode 24 hours a day and was working in coordination with everyone,” the CM said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.