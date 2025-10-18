Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

As India ready for Diwali 2025, a cute clip of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani has become viral, touching hearts on social media. The video shows the Ambani duo indulging in a cute Diwali moment with a little kid, and netizens are hooked on to their humility and warmth.

The clip, posted by an Ambani fan account on Instagram, features Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani, and their son Anant Ambani at a celebratory function. In the brief video, Nita Ambani greets a child with a smile and says, “Happy Diwali.” The kid returns the greeting, and Mukesh Ambani takes a step forward and says, affectionately, “Come, come beta, happy Diwali to you.”









Even though the face of the child cannot be seen in the clip, the elegance of the gesture resonated on social media. The Ambanis were labeled as “down-to-earth” and “lovely” with heart emojis pouring into the comments section.

The description on the viral post was: “Mukesh sir and Nita ma’am wishing Happy Diwali to the little kid.” The video has since gone viral on all social media platforms, conveying the essence of Diwali perfectly love, affection, and bonding.

A couple of days before the Diwali video was making the rounds, the Ambani family was once again in the headlines for a festive occasion the birthday of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s wife. The occasion featured some of the hottest stars, along with close family and friends. Social media influencer Orry, posted video clips from the party on Instagram, captioned “Celebrating Radhika Ambani”, which featured guests in custom T-shirts made specifically for the occasion depicting a picture of Radhika, and a moment of Nita Ambani hugging her daughter-in-law.

Now the Diwali video is trending on social media, and as the Ambanis would have it, their generosity oozes from their hearts, wealth aside one Happy Diwali at a time.

