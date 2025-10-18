LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

Mukesh Ambani’s sweet “Come, come beta” to a child, while Nita Ambani smiles and wishes “Happy Diwali,” has gone viral. The heartwarming moment during a festive event has won hearts across social media.

Mukesh Ambani Says ‘Come Come Beta’ as Nita Ambani Smiles in Viral Diwali Video. (Screengrab: IG/ambani_update)
Mukesh Ambani Says ‘Come Come Beta’ as Nita Ambani Smiles in Viral Diwali Video. (Screengrab: IG/ambani_update)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 18, 2025 16:13:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

As India ready for Diwali 2025, a cute clip of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani has become viral, touching hearts on social media. The video shows the Ambani duo indulging in a cute Diwali moment with a little kid, and netizens are hooked on to their humility and warmth.

The clip, posted by an Ambani fan account on Instagram, features Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani, and their son Anant Ambani at a celebratory function. In the brief video, Nita Ambani greets a child with a smile and says, “Happy Diwali.” The kid returns the greeting, and Mukesh Ambani takes a step forward and says, affectionately, “Come, come beta, happy Diwali to you.”

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)



Even though the face of the child cannot be seen in the clip, the elegance of the gesture resonated on social media. The Ambanis were labeled as “down-to-earth” and “lovely” with heart emojis pouring into the comments section.

The description on the viral post was: “Mukesh sir and Nita ma’am wishing Happy Diwali to the little kid.” The video has since gone viral on all social media platforms, conveying the essence of Diwali perfectly love, affection, and bonding.

A couple of days before the Diwali video was making the rounds, the Ambani family was once again in the headlines for a festive occasion the birthday of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s wife. The occasion featured some of the hottest stars, along with close family and friends. Social media influencer Orry, posted video clips from the party on Instagram, captioned “Celebrating Radhika Ambani”, which featured guests in custom T-shirts made specifically for the occasion depicting a picture of Radhika, and a moment of Nita Ambani hugging her daughter-in-law.

Now the Diwali video is trending on social media, and as the Ambanis would have it, their generosity oozes from their hearts, wealth aside one Happy Diwali at a time. 

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani’s Shocking Net Worth Revealed: How She Builds Here Own Wealth Beyond The Ambani Empire’s $100 Billion!

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ambani updatesDiwali 2025Mukesh AmbaniNita Ambani

RELATED News

Viral Video Shows Women Singing ‘Fein’ During Kirtan Ahead Of Travis Scott’s India Tour, Watch

He Once Sold Firecrackers For Survival On Diwali: Today His Net Worth Is ₹20,830 Crore, His Name Is…

Caught On Video: TTE Alleges Woman Without Ticket Abused Him, Threw Hot Tea: ‘Ma**rc**d Bola’

Rajnath Singh Issues Big Statement, Says Operation Sindoor Was ‘Just A Trailer’: ‘Every Inch Of Pak Within BrahMos Range’

Watch Video: Diwali Feast At Google Bengaluru Office Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘This Is Paradise’

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Price in Bangalore Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict, Asim Munir Indulges In Empty Anti-India Rhetoric, Says…

Joel Quenneville makes first Chicago visit as Ducks' coach

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

IEM-UEM Honours India’s Brightest Young Minds at SCNTSE 2025

UPDATE 4-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

Video: Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry At A Paparazzo? Actor Gives Death Stare, Scolds At Pankaj Dheer’s Prayer Meet For THIS Reason

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show
Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show
Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show
Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show
QUICK LINKS