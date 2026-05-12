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Home > India News > Viral Video: Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel? Drain Found Chocked, Netizens Call PG ‘Brothel’

Viral Video: Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel? Drain Found Chocked, Netizens Call PG ‘Brothel’

A viral video claiming to show hundreds of condoms found in the drain of a Delhi girls’ PG hostel has sparked outrage across social media. Many users reacted strongly and questioned the behaviour of hostel residents after the clip spread online.

Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel?
Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 10:59 IST

A viral video claiming to show hundreds of condoms emerging from a drain at a girls’ hostel in Delhi are being widely shared on social media.This video is being shared by people on social media. Some people who are watching this video are getting really angry. Saying bad things about the girls who live in the hostel. They think that the girls parents trusted them to go to Delhi and study but instead the girls are doing things that they should not be doing. Many social media users are commenting on the video with comments like “not a hostel, but a brothel” and “condom drain scandal.”

Hundreds of Condoms Found in Delhi Girls Hostel: Watch Viral Video 

A 19-second video is rapidly going viral on social media. It shows the drain and sewer line on the ground floor of a building being opened for cleaning. Large piles of used condoms are piled up outside. Condoms are also seen floating in the drain. A man’s foot is visible walking there. In the video being shared, some have set a song, some have added music.



Users on Facebook, Instagram, etc. are claiming this video is from a PG girls’ hostel in Delhi. It was shared on a Facebook page two days ago with the caption, “The pipeline at Delhi’s PG girls’ hostel is blocked by condoms. This raises the question: are the girls going to Delhi to study or to do something else?” A similar user on Instagram wrote, “The pipeline at Delhi’s PG girls’ hostel is blocked; the result is in front of you. Hundreds of condoms found in the pipeline… Watch the shocking video!”

Hundreds of Condoms Found in Delhi Girls Hostel? True or False 

When we investigated this video, we discovered something else. Searching key frames of the video using a reverse image search tool, we found several results that indicated the video had been circulating for the past two to three days, claiming it was from Delhi. However, it had previously been shared on African channels. 

Our investigation led us to a Facebook page called Crazy Buddies, where these images were shared on October 17th. A Nigerian man shared it, along with a lengthy post, stating that the house had been smelling bad for several days, and everyone suspected a problem with the soak pit. 

When it was opened, dozens of used condoms were found inside, shocking everyone. This revealed that someone had been flushing objects that clog the system and cause problems.

Also Read: Is Google down? Server error leaves users perplexed 

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Viral Video: Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel? Drain Found Chocked, Netizens Call PG ‘Brothel’
Tags: Condom Drain VideoCondom ScandalDelhi Girls HostelDelhi PG HostelDelhi Viral NewsFact Checkfake newsHostel ControversyInternet DebateNigeria Viral Videosocial media viraltrending newsViral ClaimViral Drain Videoviral video

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Viral Video: Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel? Drain Found Chocked, Netizens Call PG ‘Brothel’
Viral Video: Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel? Drain Found Chocked, Netizens Call PG ‘Brothel’
Viral Video: Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel? Drain Found Chocked, Netizens Call PG ‘Brothel’
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