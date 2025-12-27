LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
Home > India > War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hit back at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over criticism of Bengaluru's demolition drive. Shivakumar said the operation in Yelahanka's Kogilu village was legal, aimed at protecting public land and safety. He urged Vijayan to consider ground realities before commenting.

DK Shivakumar defends Bengaluru demolition, says it follows law; urges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to consider facts. Photos: ANI.
DK Shivakumar defends Bengaluru demolition, says it follows law; urges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to consider facts. Photos: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 27, 2025 19:38:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK. Shivakumar on Saturday strongly criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for describing the Bengaluru demolition drive as a “brutal normalisation of bulldozer raj”.
Shivakumar said the clearance operation was carried out strictly in accordance with the law to protect public land and ensure public safety.

You Might Be Interested In

“The clearance drive in Kogilu village, Yelahanka, has been undertaken strictly in accordance with the law to protect public land and public safety. About 15 acres in Survey No. 99 – Government Gomala land allotted to BBMP, is a quarry site used for solid waste disposal and is extremely unsafe for human habitation,” Shivakumar wrote on ‘X’.

He clarified that the drive took place in Kogilu village of Yelahanka, where around 15 acres of land in Survey No. 99, classified as Government Gomala land and allotted to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), had been encroached.

You Might Be Interested In

According to Shivakumar, the primary objective of the operation was to prevent illegal encroachment and safeguard lives.

Emphasising the state government’s approach, Shivakumar said Karnataka functions within the Constitution, guided by principles of equality, fairness and humanity.

Referring to the state’s slogan,’A Garden of Peace for All Nations’, he said it reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive and peaceful governance. He urged the Kerala Chief Minister to consider the ground realities before forming an opinion on the issue.

“The Government in Karnataka functions firmly within the Constitution, with equality, fairness and humanity at the core.’A Garden of Peace for All Nations’ is not merely a slogan, it is our guiding principle in governance. I would respectfully urge Hon’ble Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan to kindly consider these facts on the ground before forming an opinion,” the ‘X’ post added.

The Deputy CM’s response came after Vijayan, in a post on Facebook, strongly criticised the demolition of Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout in Bengaluru. Vijayan termed the action “extremely shocking and painful,” alleging that Muslims had been living in these areas for years and accusing the Karnataka government of following a “North Indian bulldozer justice model.”

The Kerala CM further questioned the Congress-led Karnataka government, asking how it could justify forced evictions instead of ensuring shelter for the poor. He described the demolitions as reflective of “anti-minority aggressive politics” and said it was surprising to see such actions under a Congress government.

(With updates from ANI)

Also Read: Will Digvijaya Singh Be The Next Big Exit From Congress? Veteran Leader Shares PM Modi’s Photo, Praises BJP‑RSS

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 7:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bengalurudk shivakumarkarnatakakeralaPinarayi Vijayan

RELATED News

Congress Announces Massive Nationwide Movement Over MGNREGA Repeal, G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh Unrest Dominate CWC Meet

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

Will Digvijaya Singh Be The Next Big Exit From Congress? Veteran Leader Shares PM Modi’s Photo, Praises BJP‑RSS

Breaking News: Pushpa 2 Stampede Case, Allu Arjun Named Among 23 in Hyderabad Police Chargesheet

Chilling Kanpur Horror: Woman Hacks Husband, Strikes His Head 10 Times With Axe, Child Hides in Room as Bloodbath Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

Assam Draft Electoral Rolls Released: Over 10.56 Lakh Names Deleted From Voter List Ahead Of Assembly Polls- Check Details Inside

War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Zaima Rahman To Enter Bangladesh Politics? All About BNP Chief Tarique Rahman’s Daughter And What It Means For Dhaka’s Power Play

Viral Video: Kolkata Cab Driver Calms Drunk Passenger, Assures Mother Of Safe Drop As Social Media Applauds His Conduct

Big Charges Against Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Says Minorities Not Safe, Security Highly Dismal

Apoorva Lakhia Directed ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Teaser Out, Salman Khan’s ‘Maut Se Kya Darna’ Dialogue Sparks Social Media Frenzy

‘Not Ideal’: Ben Stokes Blasts MCG Pitch After 2-Day Ashes Boxing Day Test, ‘Hell Would’ve Broken Loose’

Ujjain Religious Leaders Threaten IPL Disruption Over Bangladesh Player’s Participation In The Tournament

Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 150 ODI Wickets: From Mohammed Shami To Rashid Khan; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back
War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back
War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back
War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

QUICK LINKS