War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK. Shivakumar on Saturday strongly criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for describing the Bengaluru demolition drive as a “brutal normalisation of bulldozer raj”.

Shivakumar said the clearance operation was carried out strictly in accordance with the law to protect public land and ensure public safety.

“The clearance drive in Kogilu village, Yelahanka, has been undertaken strictly in accordance with the law to protect public land and public safety. About 15 acres in Survey No. 99 – Government Gomala land allotted to BBMP, is a quarry site used for solid waste disposal and is extremely unsafe for human habitation,” Shivakumar wrote on ‘X’.

He clarified that the drive took place in Kogilu village of Yelahanka, where around 15 acres of land in Survey No. 99, classified as Government Gomala land and allotted to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), had been encroached.

According to Shivakumar, the primary objective of the operation was to prevent illegal encroachment and safeguard lives.

Emphasising the state government’s approach, Shivakumar said Karnataka functions within the Constitution, guided by principles of equality, fairness and humanity.

Referring to the state’s slogan,’A Garden of Peace for All Nations’, he said it reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive and peaceful governance. He urged the Kerala Chief Minister to consider the ground realities before forming an opinion on the issue.

“The Government in Karnataka functions firmly within the Constitution, with equality, fairness and humanity at the core.’A Garden of Peace for All Nations’ is not merely a slogan, it is our guiding principle in governance. I would respectfully urge Hon’ble Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan to kindly consider these facts on the ground before forming an opinion,” the ‘X’ post added.

The Deputy CM’s response came after Vijayan, in a post on Facebook, strongly criticised the demolition of Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout in Bengaluru. Vijayan termed the action “extremely shocking and painful,” alleging that Muslims had been living in these areas for years and accusing the Karnataka government of following a “North Indian bulldozer justice model.”

The Kerala CM further questioned the Congress-led Karnataka government, asking how it could justify forced evictions instead of ensuring shelter for the poor. He described the demolitions as reflective of “anti-minority aggressive politics” and said it was surprising to see such actions under a Congress government.

(With updates from ANI)

