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Home > India News > Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details

Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details

The Priyanka Purohit case in Madhya Pradesh takes a shocking turn as police expose a staged robbery and murder plot involving her husband Devkrishna.

28-year-old spice trader Purohit Devkrishna was found murdered in his home in Madhya Pradesh (IMAGE: X)
28-year-old spice trader Purohit Devkrishna was found murdered in his home in Madhya Pradesh (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 10, 2026 19:01:02 IST

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Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details

MADHYA PRADESH MURDER: Immediately following the killing of her husband, Purohit Devkrishna, Priyanka Purohit made a statement in front of the camera. She seemed visibly shaken as she described how armed men had robbed and terrorized them inside their house. But it turned out to be nothing more than a staged event. A video has gone viral on social media showing her giving an account of what happened in her own words. 

Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? 

In the video going viral, Priyanka can be heard saying, “In the beginning, they covered my mouth. They then told me that they would kill us if we didn’t give them whatever we had. They tied my hands and legs and started dragging me. They ransacked the cupboard but could not find any money. They told me to give all we have, so I opened all the cupboards and gave them all,” she said.

“Then they untied my hand, but my hands and legs were tied. They tore all my clothes. When I screamed, they told me that they would kill my husband. There were two persons whom I could see, but more than that,” she added.

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However, the truth was revealed by the investigators.

New Video Reveals Gory Details Days Before Murder

In a new video surfaced online, Priyanka Purohit can be seen in a furious mood telling her family members not to record her video. In the video, Priyanka Purohit’s husband is seen questioning her who was she talking to over the phone as argument turns ugly. 

Looking at the heated conversation, it seems the husband might have had hints about Priyanka’s affair. 

Twist in Priyanka Purohit case: What Really Happened?

On the night of 7 April, the body of Purohit Devkrishna, a 28-year-old spice dealer, was found dead in his residence in Madhya Pradesh. The victim sustained injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Priyanka initially informed the police that unidentified burglars broke into their house, stole items worth Rs 3.5 lakh, and murdered her husband in self-defense against resistance.

As the investigation progressed, an alternate version of events surfaced. According to the police, Priyanka was the planner of the crime. It was alleged that she had collaborated with her paramour, Kamlesh, to employ a hitman, Surendra Bhati, to kill her husband for Rs 1 lakh, having paid him Rs 50,000 upfront.

What happened on the night of the crime? 

On the night of the crime, the main entrance to the house remained deliberately unlocked. Once inside, Surendra assaulted Devkrishna, who was sleeping at the time. To create the impression of a burglary, he thoroughly searched the room and made away with jewellery, which was recovered from the premises during a subsequent search.

To create a scene of robbery, the room was ransacked, and some valuables were said to have gone missing. After searching the entire house, the jewellery, which was said to have been stolen from Priyanka by her husband, was recovered.

What did the family say? 

According to the family of the deceased, their marriage had been strained for a long time. He was said to have been continuously humiliated by his wife who told him, “You are dark… You do not deserve me…I deserve someone better.”

Jyoti also believed that there was something wrong with her sister-in-law since 2020. “She used to always fight with my brother, stick to her mobile, and insult him. Since 2020, I had the feeling that she was with another man,” she told the media.

Kheanchi Bai, the mother of Devkrishna, wants the most severe punishment for all the culprits. She says, “All the accused should receive capital punishment. This is what I want from them.”

MUST READ: Suspended Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar’s Case: Maid Paro, Who Commuted In Thar And Posted Cash Reels, Comes Under Scanner In Rs. 80 Crore Scam

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Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details

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Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details

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Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details
Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details
Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details
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