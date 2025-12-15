WATCH: 2 Killed, Several Injured In Vehicle Pile-Up On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Amid Dense Fog, Video Goes Viral

A deadly multi-vehicle collision on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway early Monday morning claimed at least two lives and left several others injured, as dense fog reduced visibility to near zero. Dramatic visuals of the accident have since gone viral on social media, highlighting the dangers of driving in extreme winter conditions.

What Happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway?

The accident occurred around 5:00 am when thick fog enveloped the expressway, leading to a chain collision involving nearly 20 vehicles. According to initial reports, the crash began after two overloaded dumper trucks collided.

Moments later, a truck carrying guavas rammed into the already-crashed vehicles from behind. The truck overturned, spilling fruit across the road and making the surface slippery, worsening the situation and triggering a massive pile-up involving 20 to 25 vehicles.

Deaths and Injuries Reported

At least two people were killed in the accident, while 15 to 20 others sustained injuries, several of them serious. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

Rescue Operations and Traffic Disruption

Police, ambulances, and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site. Traffic on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway came to a complete standstill for several hours before authorities managed to clear the wreckage and restore movement.

Fog-Related Accidents Reported Across Haryana

The expressway crash is part of a series of fog-related accidents reported from Haryana on Sunday and Monday.

Rohtak: Around 35-40 vehicles, mostly trucks, collided in the Meham area after poor visibility triggered a chain reaction at a highway intersection.

Hisar: Multiple vehicles, including two state roadways buses, a dumper truck, a car, and a motorcycle, were involved in a pile-up on National Highway 52 near Dhiktana Moda.

Rewari: Three to four buses collided violently on National Highway 352 due to dense fog, leaving several passengers injured.

Delhi Chokes Under Severe Smog, Visibility Drops Further

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to another morning of severe smog, with air quality remaining in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day. The overall AQI stood at 457 at 6 am, according to official data.

At least four monitoring stations Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Wazirpur recorded AQI levels of 500, the maximum on the index.

Flights Affected as Visibility Plunges

Visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport dropped to as low as 50 metres around 7 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Airlines and airport authorities issued advisories as dense fog conditions impacted flight operations.

Authorities have urged motorists to slow down, maintain safe distances, and use fog lights while driving in low-visibility conditions. Dense fog significantly reduces reaction time and increases the risk of multi-vehicle crashes, as seen in Monday’s tragic incident.

