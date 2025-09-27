WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety

A horrifying event took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi when a woman passenger Aayesha Khan reported that a man, who was supposedly a CRPF officer, was secretly taking photos of her as he pretended to be talking over a phone. She challenged him at the scene itself, recording the video, which now has more than a million views on Instagram.

What Happened Actually?

Aayesha has shared her viral post that she has had a very distressing experience on the morning of 16th September, at the Delhi Airport (Terminal 1). A man continued to push the camera button on me even though he was pretending to be on a call. After he was confronted, he first denied the claims before Khan insisted on seeing his phone, and she found the photos of her legs. A CRPF officer who was reported to be the man in the photos alleged that the photos were made automatically and deleted them when asked. Khan mentioned her horrifying surprise and disappointment with the violation of trust of one of the security staff: he was the one supposed to get us safely. A woman is not supposed to be safe when she is not in an airport, where she is not under surveillance, and where she is not surrounded by security. Her end point post was very poignant on the issue of the safety of women in India, noting that it was a cruel joke.

The case has raised a lot of anger and debate on the issue of privacy and security, particularly in regard to security officers behavior. Although the CRPF has not made official statement, the video is still circulating, and it has brought calls to hold them accountable and enforce stronger laws to guard people against such offenses.

Also Read: VIRAL RANT: Two Muslim Girls Barred From Entering Garba Event After Buying Passes In Kota, Rajasthan, Venue Puts Up A Notice At Gate