LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety

WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety

One woman alleged a CRPF officer secretly filmed her at the airport in Delhi, Indira Gandhi International and the event was recorded on a video, which is now viral on Instagram. The case has raised a furor about privacy and the safety of women, to which there are demands to hold people accountable and increase security measures.

(Image Credit: Aayesha Khan via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Aayesha Khan via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 27, 2025 20:00:57 IST

A horrifying event took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi when a woman passenger Aayesha Khan reported that a man, who was supposedly a CRPF officer, was secretly taking photos of her as he pretended to be talking over a phone. She challenged him at the scene itself, recording the video, which now has more than a million views on Instagram.

What Happened Actually?

Aayesha has shared her viral post that she has had a very distressing experience on the morning of 16th September, at the Delhi Airport (Terminal 1). A man continued to push the camera button on me even though he was pretending to be on a call. After he was confronted, he first denied the claims before Khan insisted on seeing his phone, and she found the photos of her legs. A CRPF officer who was reported to be the man in the photos alleged that the photos were made automatically and deleted them when asked. Khan mentioned her horrifying surprise and disappointment with the violation of trust of one of the security staff: he was the one supposed to get us safely. A woman is not supposed to be safe when she is not in an airport, where she is not under surveillance, and where she is not surrounded by security. Her end point post was very poignant on the issue of the safety of women in India, noting that it was a cruel joke.

The case has raised a lot of anger and debate on the issue of privacy and security, particularly in regard to security officers behavior. Although the CRPF has not made official statement, the video is still circulating, and it has brought calls to hold them accountable and enforce stronger laws to guard people against such offenses.

Also Read: VIRAL RANT: Two Muslim Girls Barred From Entering Garba Event After Buying Passes In Kota, Rajasthan, Venue Puts Up A Notice At Gate

Tags: Aayesha KhanCRPF OfficerCRPF Officer Delhi AirportDelhi Airport IncidentDelhi Viral NewsViral Video India

RELATED News

TN: Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally in Karur; minister confirms 10 dead
‘Maulana Bhool Gaya Ki…’ Yogi Adityanath Tears Into Muslim Rioters Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protest In Bareilly, Says Future Generations Will Think Twice
VIBGYOR Celebrates Every Child with ‘Infinite Possibilities’ as 2026–27 Admissions Begin
"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident
CM Revanth Reddy Orders Evacuation As Musi River Swells

LATEST NEWS

India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID
Swachh Shehar Jodi: MoHUA rolls out massive urban waste management mentorship initiative, nearly 300 cities sign MoU
World Para Archery C'ship: Sheetal Devi seals women's individual compound gold
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety
Iran recalls envoys after Europe triggers UN sanctions
CM Revanth Reddy Orders Evacuation As Musi River Swells
'Indian Idol' returns with new season on October 18
WATCH: Australian Tourist Rushes To Rescue A Cow Stuck In A Dry Drain During Vacation In India, Wins Internet
RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety

QUICK LINKS