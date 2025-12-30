LIVE TV
Watch: Old Video Of Drunk Man Creating Ruckus After 'Urinating On Fellow Passenger' Mid-Air Resurfaces

Watch: Old Video Of Drunk Man Creating Ruckus After 'Urinating On Fellow Passenger' Mid-Air Resurfaces

A drunk passenger on an Air India Delhi–Bangkok flight allegedly urinated on co-travellers in business class, sparking outrage after a co-passenger shared the incident online and questioned the airline’s lack of action. The episode has revived concerns over in-flight safety, alcohol policies, and accountability, especially in light of similar past incidents, with Air India yet to respond.

A passenger in Air-India travelling in business class cabin allegedly urinated on his fellow passengers. (Image: Instagram/ shivammraghav)
A passenger in Air-India travelling in business class cabin allegedly urinated on his fellow passengers. (Image: Instagram/ shivammraghav)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 30, 2025 16:48:59 IST

Watch: Old Video Of Drunk Man Creating Ruckus After 'Urinating On Fellow Passenger' Mid-Air Resurfaces

An old video has resurfaced showing a drunk passenger on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok allegedly urinating on a fellow traveller. The incident took place on AI2336 on April 9, 2025. The incident, which involved a middle-aged man, is being shared widely on social media again and shows the drunk passenger urinating inside the aircraft cabin, he was travelling in the business class section of the aircraft. 

One of the co-passengers who was on the same flight, Shivamm, shared the Instagram post on December 30, 2025, saying that the drunk passenger exposed himself and started urinating on other passengers, however what shocked him the most was that the man walked out normally without any action being taken against him. 

Shivamm who is a frequent traveller, saw the whole thing firsthand, “With no visible accountability and no real sense that passenger safety was being prioritised. It made me question everything is there no law or safety protocol to protect passengers onboard, does flying business class give someone a free pass, and is this really how such incidents are handled after passengers spend nearly $1,000 (Rs 80,000) on a one-way ticket?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shivamm Raghav (@shivammraghav)

No female passenger was present 

He further said that there was no female passenger in the business class, “Thankfully there were no female passengers onboard, which is honestly the most disturbing part because if a woman were travelling alone and had to experience something like this, how could she ever feel safe again? Flying is supposed to be one of the safest forms of travel, but moments like this make you wonder if that’s still true, so I’m sharing this to genuinely ask has anyone else experienced something like this, how was it handled, and is this the standard we’re expected to accept now? This shouldn’t be normal,”

This is not the first time something like this has happened on an Air India flight, in November 2022 on a New York-to-Delhi Air India flight, a drunk passenger had unzipped and urinated on a senior female passenger in business class. In that case, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) banned the passenger from flying for 30 days, the punishment was called inadequate by the people. 

Social media shared their opinion on the incident, one of the users commented that, “Alcohol should be ban in flight specially Indian passengers ke sath. Free ki daru uncle log bhot dakelte hai (Alcohol should be banned on flights, especially with Indian passengers. Some uncle types drink excessively because it’s free).” Another user took a dig at Air-India and said that, “Worst management by the airline. No safely at all.”

Experts from the aviation industry said that airlines have a strict policy for unruly behaviour and that DGCA maintains a no-fly list for passengers who show such behaviour.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 12:56 PM IST
Watch: Old Video Of Drunk Man Creating Ruckus After ‘Urinating On Fellow Passenger’ Mid-Air Resurfaces

