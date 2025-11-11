‘We Are Going To Be Bringing Tariffs Down…’: Donald Trump On India-US Trade Deal

Amid the ongoing India-US trade deal discussions, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington plans to reduce tariffs imposed on India. His remarks came during an interaction with reporters on Tuesday, where he highlighted progress in bilateral trade negotiations between the two countries.

#WATCH | “Well, right now, the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they’ve stopped doing the Russian oil. It’s been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we’re going to be bringing the tariffs down…At some point, we’re going to be bringing them down…”… pic.twitter.com/oGpHQXJLhE — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Tariff Reduction in Focus

President Trump said that the current tariff rates on India remain high due to the country’s previous imports of Russian oil. However, he added that India has significantly reduced its oil purchases from Russia, leading to a reassessment of trade tariffs. “Well, right now, the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they’ve stopped doing the Russian oil. It’s been reduced very substantially,” Trump said.

US to Ease Trade Restrictions on India

When asked how close the two nations are to finalizing a trade deal, Trump stated that his administration plans to lower the existing tariffs soon. “Yeah, we’re going to be bringing the tariffs down… At some point, we’re going to be bringing them down,” he said. Trade officials from both sides are currently negotiating to finalize key terms aimed at improving market access and strengthening bilateral economic ties.

