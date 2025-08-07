We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India

At the We Women Want Conclave 2025, two experts spoke about ways to fight cervical and breast cancer in India. They urged everyone to focus on early tests and easy-to-use new technology.

Seema Ansari, General Manager of CSR & Philanthropic Initiatives at Molbio Diagnostics, talked about the dangers of cervical cancer. She explained that India sadly has the second highest number of cervical cancer cases in the world. Many women die because they are not tested in time.

To solve this, she pointed to Molbio’s new Truenat HPV HR Plus test. This test can be used in remote places and gives results in just one hour. Seema said making this test widely available means more women can be checked early, and lives can be saved.

Similary, Gauri Navalkar from the UE LifeSciences India, spoke about breast cancer. She mentioned that regular mammograms (X-rays of the breast) are not always possible for all Indian women, especially in villages. Many small clinics do not have the needed machines or trained doctors.

Both speakers said India needs to move beyond just talking about cancer awareness and make sure every woman can get regular cancer screening.