LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India

Both speakers said India needs to move beyond just talking about cancer awareness and make sure every woman can get regular cancer screening.

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 7, 2025 16:58:09 IST

At the We Women Want Conclave 2025, two experts spoke about ways to fight cervical and breast cancer in India. They urged everyone to focus on early tests and easy-to-use new technology.

Seema Ansari, General Manager of CSR & Philanthropic Initiatives at Molbio Diagnostics, talked about the dangers of cervical cancer. She explained that India sadly has the second highest number of cervical cancer cases in the world. Many women die because they are not tested in time.

To solve this, she pointed to Molbio’s new Truenat HPV HR Plus test. This test can be used in remote places and gives results in just one hour. Seema said making this test widely available means more women can be checked early, and lives can be saved.

Similary, Gauri Navalkar from the UE LifeSciences India, spoke about breast cancer. She mentioned that regular mammograms (X-rays of the breast) are not always possible for all Indian women, especially in villages. Many small clinics do not have the needed machines or trained doctors.

Both speakers said India needs to move beyond just talking about cancer awareness and make sure every woman can get regular cancer screening.

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Highlight Early Cancer Screening As Lifesaver For Women In India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?