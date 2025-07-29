West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme

In an important announcement ahead of the Kharif cropping season, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has launched the latest phase of the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme, reassuring her government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers across the state.

Starting from today, over 1.09 crore farmers and sharecroppers in West Bengal will begin receiving financial assistance directly into their bank accounts under the scheme. A total of ₹2,930 crore is being disbursed in this installment for the Kharif season. A similar segment will be released later in the year for the Rabi season, bringing the total yearly benefit to ₹10,000 per acre, disbursed in two installments.

Under the Krishak Bandhu scheme:

Farmers and sharecroppers receive ₹10,000 annually per acre.

Those with smaller landholdings are also eligible for proportional benefits, with a minimum payout of ₹4,000.

The scheme ensures direct bank transfers, promoting transparency and eliminating middlemen.

Addressing the public, CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I am extremely pleased to announce that the disbursement under Krishak Bandhu (New) for the upcoming Kharif season has begun today. Our farmers are our pride and strength, and this initiative ensures their financial security.”

Since the scheme’s inception in 2019, the state government has transferred a total of ₹24,086 crore to farmers’ accounts, Banerjee added. She also highlighted the social security component of the scheme, under which the families of deceased farmers aged between 18 and 60 years are eligible to receive a ₹2 lakh financial assistance. Till date, nearly 1.46 lakh bereaved farmer families have received ₹2,920 crore under this provision.

Banerjee reiterated her government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, saying, “Our government will continue to work tirelessly for the overall well-being of our farmers.”

The Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme remains one of the flagship welfare programs of the West Bengal government, offering both seasonal support and social security, making it a model for pro-farmer governance in the country.

