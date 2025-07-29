Home > India > West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme

West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launched Kharif aid under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme, disbursing ₹2,930 crore to 1.09 crore farmers. The scheme offers ₹10,000 annually per acre and includes ₹2 lakh social security aid for deceased farmers’ families.

West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 29, 2025 17:41:00 IST

In an important announcement ahead of the Kharif cropping season, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has launched the latest phase of the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme, reassuring her government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers across the state.

Starting from today, over 1.09 crore farmers and sharecroppers in West Bengal will begin receiving financial assistance directly into their bank accounts under the scheme. A total of ₹2,930 crore is being disbursed in this installment for the Kharif season. A similar segment will be released later in the year for the Rabi season, bringing the total yearly benefit to ₹10,000 per acre, disbursed in two installments.

Under the Krishak Bandhu scheme:

  • Farmers and sharecroppers receive ₹10,000 annually per acre.

  • Those with smaller landholdings are also eligible for proportional benefits, with a minimum payout of ₹4,000.

  • The scheme ensures direct bank transfers, promoting transparency and eliminating middlemen.

Addressing the public, CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I am extremely pleased to announce that the disbursement under Krishak Bandhu (New) for the upcoming Kharif season has begun today. Our farmers are our pride and strength, and this initiative ensures their financial security.”

Since the scheme’s inception in 2019, the state government has transferred a total of ₹24,086 crore to farmers’ accounts, Banerjee added. She also highlighted the social security component of the scheme, under which the families of deceased farmers aged between 18 and 60 years are eligible to receive a ₹2 lakh financial assistance. Till date, nearly 1.46 lakh bereaved farmer families have received ₹2,920 crore under this provision.

Banerjee reiterated her government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, saying, “Our government will continue to work tirelessly for the overall well-being of our farmers.”

The Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme remains one of the flagship welfare programs of the West Bengal government, offering both seasonal support and social security, making it a model for pro-farmer governance in the country.

Also Read:  Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor

Tags: CM Mamta BanerjeeFarmersKharif cropping seasonKrishak Bandhuwest bengal

RELATED News

YSRCP Condemns Restrictions On YS Jagan’s Nellore Visit, Questions TDP’s P4 Scheme
BJD MPs Protest In Parliament Over Crime Against Women, Children In Odisha
‘Your Insistence On English Reflects Your Mindset’: Nishikant Dubey Slams Opposition Over Languages, Sheds Light On History In Lok Sabha During Op Sindoor Debate
Who Is Chandra Mohan Rai? The Powerhouse Behind Bihar’s BJP And Ramnagar’s Winning Streak
ECI releases booklet on Vice-Presidential Election 2025 to boost public awareness

LATEST NEWS

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update
Abdhesh Paswan
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?
How Much Do You Have To Pay For Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube? Check Price Here!
West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme
Israel Discuss Iran Strikes, Nuclear Deal Stalemate and Syria Crisis with Russia
CM Punk Opens Up About Emotional Final Match With John Cena: ‘I’m Turning Very, Very Soft in My Old Age’
Abdhesh Kumar Rai
Abadhesh Kumar
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C
West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme
West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme
West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme
West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?