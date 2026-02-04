LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard an emotionally charged challenge to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally addressing the Bench. She alleged large-scale wrongful deletion of voters, claiming the process disproportionately affected women, migrants and the poor ahead of elections. The top court flagged time constraints, procedural issues and assured urgent consideration of all concerns raised.

Supreme Court hears Mamata Banerjee’s plea on West Bengal SIR. Photo: ANI.
Supreme Court hears Mamata Banerjee’s plea on West Bengal SIR. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 4, 2026 14:46:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard an emotionally charged challenge relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally addressing the Bench and alleging large-scale wrongful deletions of voters ahead of elections.

 CM said Bengal was being “targeted” by the Election Commission and SIR was meant to “bulldoze” the people of Bengal.

“Only for Bengal they are appointed micro-observers. Only for Bengal they appointed these micro observers to bulldoze the people of Bengal. My submission is the logical discrepancy case not to be deleted and as it is it should be cleared not by the micro-observers,” CM submitted before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi

You Might Be Interested In

A Bench led by the Chief Justice took up multiple petitions, including one filed by the State of West Bengal, raising concerns over alleged discrepancies, time constraints, and the manner in which the SIR exercise is being conducted.

What Supreme Court Said On Mamata Banerjee’s Allegations Over West Bengal SIR

The Court noted that the entire procedure is governed by a strict timeline, which had already been extended by ten days, and that only four days now remain.

“We cannot grant the luxury of one more week,” the Chief Justice observed, while emphasising that “every problem has a solution so that no innocent citizen is left out.”

Also Read: Who Hit BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s Mother? Pune Hit-and-Run Leaves Her Seriously Injured As Driver Flees

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, highlighted what he termed as serious procedural difficulties. He placed before the Court data indicating that 32 lakh voters were marked as unmapped, 1.36 crore entries, nearly 20% of the electorate, were flagged under the logical discrepancy list, and around 63 lakh hearings were still pending.

He also questioned the appointment of 8,300 micro observers, arguing that they lack statutory backing and are rejecting valid documents such as Aadhaar, domicile and caste certificates.

West Bengal SIR: SC On Linguistic Issues

Responding to concerns about communication, the Chief Justice noted that the list was not the sole mode and that individual notices were also being issued.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Election Commission of India (ECI), submitted that all notices contain reasons and that voters were permitted to act through authorised agents. He defended the appointment of micro observers, stating that the State government failed to provide adequate Group B/Class II officers despite repeated requests, leaving the Commission with no alternative.

The hearing also saw exchanges on name discrepancies arising from linguistic and transliteration issues. The Bench observed that such problems occur pan-India due to local dialects. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal reminded the Court that assurances had earlier been given that such minor discrepancies would not be pressed.

What Mamata Banerjee Told SC On West Bengal SIR

Addressing the Court directly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the SIR process was being used only for the deletion of names, disproportionately affecting women, migrants, and the poor. She questioned the timing of the exercise after 24 years, its conduct during harvesting season, and claimed that people were being declared dead despite being alive.

She further alleged that Bengal was being singled out, while asking why similar exercises were not undertaken in other States such as Assam. Urging the Court’s intervention, she said, “Please protect the people’s rights. We are grateful.”

Seeking a practical resolution, the Chief Justice directed the State to provide, by Monday, a list of Group B officers who can be spared to assist in the exercise. The Bench ordered the issuance of notice in both petitions and directed that a connected matter, in which the ECI has already filed an affidavit, also be listed on Monday.

The Court said all issues would be heard together on the next date.

The hearing concluded with the Court assuring that the matter would receive urgent and comprehensive consideration.

(With updates from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Traitor’ Vs ‘Desh Ke Dushman’: Rahul Gandhi, Old Ally Ravneet Bittu’s Explosive Face-Off Outside Parliament Caught On Camera

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 2:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Election commisionhome-hero-pos-6mamata banerjeesupreme courtWest Bengal SIR

RELATED News

IIT Bombay Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace, Police Begin Investigation

‘Entire Nation Is Watching’: India’s First Bullet Train Gets Major Boost With Second Tunnel Breakthrough in One Month — Check Route Launch Timeline and Stations

‘Traitor’ Vs ‘Desh Ke Dushman’: Rahul Gandhi, Old Ally Ravneet Bittu’s Explosive Face-Off Outside Parliament Caught On Camera

Which Online Game Pushed 3 Minor Sisters To Jump From 9th Floor In Ghaziabad? Police Point To Korean Love Game Addiction Led To Suicide

‘We Are Not Indians, We Are Koreans’: What Drove 3 Sisters To Jump From 9th Floor In Ghaziabad Suicide Incident After Online Game Obsession?

LATEST NEWS

Metro Station Shocker: Trans Woman Spits Gutkha On Girl After She Refuses To Give Money, Says ‘Kinnar Ki Baddua Lagegi’; Later Forces Her To Delete Recording | Video Goes VIRAL

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Ghaziabad’s Sister Trio Suicide Over Korean Game Obsession: Girls’ Father Had Two Wives; Only One Sister Wanted To Jump, While Others…What We Know So Far

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinal: Matches, Teams, Venues, Timings & All You Need To Know

UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification Out, How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes Live On Sale: Get Introductory Bank Discounts, Easy No Cost EMI—Check Price And Features

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says ‘The Video Is…’

JEE Mains 2026: Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in Steps To Download And How To Raise Objections Step-By-Step Guide Here

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam
‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam
‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam
‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

QUICK LINKS