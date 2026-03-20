What is Ashok Kharat’s Net Worth? From Charging Rs 50 Lakhs Per Consultation To Owning Nearly 100 Acres Of Land, Inside Nashik Astrologer’s Rs.200 Crore Empire

Ashok Kharat Arrest: Captain Ashok Kharat, a well-known astrologer in Nashik, Maharashtra, has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman multiple times while pretending to help her spiritually.

Self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat arrested

Police say Kharat targeted a 35-year-old married woman, earning her trust with rituals and claims of having divine powers. They believe he drugged her food and water, hypnotised her, and then assaulted her many times between November 2022 and December 2025.

The woman put up with this abuse for almost three years before finally coming forward.

Investigators say Kharat didn’t just stop at manipulation; he threatened her, too. He warned he’d hurt her husband and destroy her life if she spoke out. The complaint states he used her religious beliefs against her, making it even harder for her to break free.

Ashok Kharat Case: 58 Obscene Videos Found

When it came time to arrest him, the police got creative. They showed up at his farmhouse shouting, “thief, thief,” which gave them a reason to enter. They found him in his bedroom and took him into custody on the spot.

A search of his office called “Oaks Property Dealer and Developer” at Canada Corner, turned up a pen drive loaded with 58 obscene videos.

Police think these clips might not only feature multiple victims, but perhaps some well-known figures as well. The pen drive is now with forensic experts, and investigators expect more to come out as the case unfolds.

During their raid, police also found a pistol, live cartridges, and spent shells at his home.

After discovering the videos and other evidence, police widened their investigation to cover all of Kharat’s properties. It turns out his reach went far. He had managed to get close to top politicians and senior officers, often using numerology to connect with them.

What is Ashok Kharat’s Net Worth?

Reports say his net worth was around Rs 200 crore..

At the time of the investigation, the biggest asset of Kharat did not leave anyone indifferent: the man possessed about 30 acres of land in the survey numbers 132, 138, 203, 220, 33, 93, and 97, the territory of which was located in the Pathardi area and had a price of about 150 crore.

Also, he owns 45 acres of land in Kahandalwadi, Mirgaon. Kharat has in the background of the temple in Mirgaon, a farmhouse in the name of the temple worth Rs 10 crore and another piece of land in Pathardi and Gulane Shivar, survey number 47, worth in excess of Rs 30 crore in the name of his wife, Kalpana, and daughters, Srishti and Triptabala.

The value of an office at Canada Corner is approximately 1 crore and few lands near Ojhar Airport, Janori and Dahava Mile Land in the vicinity are in the range of 5 crore.

Another bungalow worth about 5 crore in Karmayogi Nagar was also discovered by the police. These properties are also claimed to be scattered in several names and places and currently, they are agencies that are investigating these.

Kharat who was a chairman of his own Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple trust was known as a spiritual leader to the leading politicians, celebrities, and business tycoons. His temple was visited by a lot of people in high positions and they paid their respects.

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