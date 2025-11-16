LIVE TV
What Is 'Mother Of Satan'? Volatile Explosive That Could Have Triggered The Deadly Delhi Red Fort Blast

What Is ‘Mother Of Satan’? Volatile Explosive That Could Have Triggered The Deadly Delhi Red Fort Blast

Early assessments indicate that the blast may have involved a mix of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, certain chemicals, and a TATP component. Together, the explosive material is estimated to have weighed between 40 and 50 kilograms.

Published: November 16, 2025 16:57:14 IST

What Is ‘Mother Of Satan’? Volatile Explosive That Could Have Triggered The Deadly Delhi Red Fort Blast

Investigators looking into the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort are now examining whether the highly unstable explosive TATP, also known as ‘Mother of Satan,’ was part of the bomb. Early assessments indicate that the blast may have involved a mix of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, certain chemicals, and a TATP component. Together, the explosive material is estimated to have weighed between 40 and 50 kilograms.

CCTV footage reviewed by agencies shows a large bag on the rear seat of the Hyundai i20, occupying nearly half the space. This supports the theory that multiple explosive substances were being carried in the vehicle. The impact of the blast was extremely powerful, it was felt 50 metres underground, and body parts were found scattered across a similar distance.

What is TATP, and why is it called Mother of Satan?

TATP, or triacetone triperoxide, is considered one of the world’s most volatile and unstable explosives. It can react violently to heat, friction, impact or even static electricity, which makes it dangerous to manufacture, store or transport. Despite its instability, it is known to produce up to 80 per cent of TNT’s explosive force and can be made from commonly available materials such as acetone and hydrogen peroxide.

If NSG and forensic reports confirm the presence of TATP, it could significantly shift the direction of the investigation. Because TATP is so sensitive, experts say the device may not have needed a detonator at all. Heat or movement alone could have triggered the explosion, suggesting the blast may have been accidental rather than remotely set off.

Officials believe that while TATP may have acted as the initiating explosive, most of the blast’s power likely came from ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil, a combination known as ANFO, widely used in industrial and large-scale explosions. Experts say that hybrid mixes containing hydrogen peroxide, ammonium nitrate and fuel can create extremely high-energy reactions.

What Is ‘Mother Of Satan’? Volatile Explosive That Could Have Triggered The Deadly Delhi Red Fort Blast

QUICK LINKS