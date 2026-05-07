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Home > India News > What Is Zinc Phosphide? Deadly Rat Poison Traces Found In Watermelon After Mumbai Family Of Four Dies

What Is Zinc Phosphide? Deadly Rat Poison Traces Found In Watermelon After Mumbai Family Of Four Dies

A shocking forensic report in the Mumbai family death case revealed traces of zinc phosphide, a deadly rat poison, in watermelons consumed by the victims.

Doctors have found traces of Zinc Phosphite in their bodies (IMAGE: X)
Doctors have found traces of Zinc Phosphite in their bodies (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 21:08 IST

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What Is Zinc Phosphide? Deadly Rat Poison Traces Found In Watermelon After Mumbai Family Of Four Dies

MUMBAI FAMILY DEATH: A family of four from Mumbai’s Pydhonie area died on the early morning of April 26. Initially, watermelon was cited as the cause, but there was more to the case. Abdullah Dokadia, aged 45 years, Nasreen, his wife, aged 35 years, and their two daughters, Zainab aged 13 years and Ayesha aged 16 years organized dinner for their families where they served mutton pulao. At around 1 am, after their guests had left, the family ate watermelon, and by 5 am, all of them got severe diarrhea and vomiting and subsequently succumbed to death.

Zinc Phosphide (Rat poison) found in watermelons

In a report released on May 7, forensic experts proved that traces of zinc phosphide which is an extremely poisonous rat killer were detected in the viscera of the victims as well as the watermelons consumed by them. The police claim that there is not enough evidence showing that the watermelon per se was the cause. An investigation is being carried out by detectives on how the toxic substance came into contact with the victims.

The victims who succumbed to death include Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen, and their two daughters Ayesha and Zaineb. There is no remedy for zinc phosphide.

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How did the family’s organ turn green?

Last week, preliminary forensic reports showed that the organs of the deceased, such as their brain, heart, and intestines, were green in color as they had been poisoned. The preliminary tests on the body of Abdullah Dokadia also indicated the presence of morphine, a strong painkiller, which is normally used in controlled environments.

What is Zinc Phosphide? 

Zinc phosphide (Zn3P2) is a chemical compound used as a rodenticide in rat poison in India. In its pure form, the substance is quite stable. However, things become dangerous when zinc phosphide is ingested into the human body. The human body is equipped with hydrochloric acid, which aids in digesting food consumed by individuals. When zinc phosphide interacts with this acid, a chain reaction starts, resulting in the production of phosphine gas. This gas is invisible and highly lethal.

Is there any antidote for Zinc phosphide? 

Unfortunately, there is no antidote for zinc phosphide poisoning anywhere in the world. It would be impossible to inject a medication into a patient to neutralise the toxic substance. But what can be done is to try to delay the formation of phosphine gas and shield the vital organs from shutting down. One such treatment includes the stomach lavage method with coconut oil. Zinc phosphide does not react with coconut oil. This creates a physical barrier to prevent the chemical reactions from taking place.

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Tags: Abdullah Dokadia deathhome-hero-pos-1Mumbai family deathrat poisonwatermelon death

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What Is Zinc Phosphide? Deadly Rat Poison Traces Found In Watermelon After Mumbai Family Of Four Dies

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What Is Zinc Phosphide? Deadly Rat Poison Traces Found In Watermelon After Mumbai Family Of Four Dies

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What Is Zinc Phosphide? Deadly Rat Poison Traces Found In Watermelon After Mumbai Family Of Four Dies
What Is Zinc Phosphide? Deadly Rat Poison Traces Found In Watermelon After Mumbai Family Of Four Dies
What Is Zinc Phosphide? Deadly Rat Poison Traces Found In Watermelon After Mumbai Family Of Four Dies
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