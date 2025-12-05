LIVE TV
What's On Putin's Plate? Internet Gets Curious What Did Russian President Eat As Presidential Dinner Is Hosted For Him At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Vladimir Putin sat beside PM Modi as President Droupadi Murmu hosted a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Top ministers attended, but Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were not invited. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, however, was included in the guest list.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 5, 2025 21:28:38 IST

Vladimir Putin sat beside the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as President Draupadi Murmu delivered her welcome speech for the Russian President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Some of the major dignitaries present at the presidential dinner were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. 

No invitation was extended to the dinner given to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Leaders of the Opposition in the two houses of parliament, but the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

What’s On Putin’s Plate?

Though it has not been revealed what exactly was served to Russian President Putin, we will keep you posted, once the details are out. 

PM Modi also invited Putin to a private dinner a day ago in return to the hospitality offered to the Indian Prime Minister by the Russian leader in July last year in Moscow. 

Here’s a quick run-through of what Putin’s daily diet consists of. 

It has been reported that Putin consumes high-protein and low sugar diets, which promote muscles and energy. He seems to be based on discipline, routine and outdoor activity to form the foundation of his fitness. Moreover, his diet is frequently mentioned in the Russian state media that is one of the few repetitive details of his health routine.

The President prefers porridge and a type of Russian cottage cheese, known as tvorog, mixed with honey, and raw quail eggs, which he drinks uncooked to have breakfast.

Putin is also fond of a cocktail of beetroot juice and horseradish juice, which is  full of vitamins and iron.

Since he does not have a sweet tooth, Putin only enjoys ice cream on some occasions, except for honey. As he stated in his interviews with Russian reporters, several years after he talked about his breakfast habit, Putin is actually a big fan of rice and buckwheat, yet he does not like oats.

Nonetheless, vegetables are not an issue in his food, since in each meal he is fond of a salad consisting of tomatoes and cucumbers. He prefers fish over meat with the next preference to lamb.

His daily routine of eating cottage cheese and eggs combined with a regular exercise program makes Putin have a muscular body with constant energy, despite his hectic schedule.

On Thursday evening, i.e. December 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi to make a two-day state visit, which would further consolidate an almost 8-decade India-Russia relationship.

At Palam airport in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came out and hugged the Russian leader and welcomed him to India. After that, both leaders were seen riding in the same vehicle and reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg the official house of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Gifts to the Russian president by PM Modi

PM Modi arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a banquet attended by the Russian president who was given an array of exotic gifts.

Here is the list of gifts:

Fine Assam Black Tea

Ornate Silver tea set

Silver horse

Marble chess set

Kashmiri saffron

Srimad Bhagavad Gita (Russian).

ALSO READ: What Is The Cost Of Su-57 Fighter Jet? Check Features, Production Status And Why It Is In Global Demand

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 9:28 PM IST
Tags: Draupadi Murmulatest india newspm modi'putin

