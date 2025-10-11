LIVE TV
When And How To Celebrate Dhanteras This Diwali- Mahurat And Rituals

When And How To Celebrate Dhanteras This Diwali- Mahurat And Rituals

Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali, celebrated on October 18, 2025. It’s a day to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, inviting wealth, health, and prosperity into homes.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 11, 2025 12:44:43 IST

When Is Dhanteras?

Guess what? Dhanteras is just about to begin the five-day Diwali festivities! It will be on October 18 this year, according to the Hindu calendar Trayodashi Tithi (which kind of creeps between October 18 and 19). And now here is the amusing thing about it: dhan means wealth, and teras means the 13th day of a lunar month. It is the ideal day then to bring fortune and health into your life.

During Dhanteras, we have two superstars: Lord Dhanvantari, God of Ayurveda and wellness, and Goddess Lakshmi, queen of wealth and fortune. Individuals wash their houses, use lights and rangoli, and purchase gold or silver as a sign of good fortune. This day is the day to begin, in case you want to have a year of blessings, health, and happiness. Ready to welcome wealth? Dhanteras is your ticket.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: Best Time To Worship

The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat for 2025 is from 7:39 PM to 8:25 PM, lasting 46 minutes, according to Drik Panchang. This is the best time to perform the Lakshmi Puja, as it is considered very auspicious to worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda. The Pradosh Kaal, a special period for prayers, starts at 5:59 PM and ends at 8:25 PM. People believe that doing the puja during this time brings good luck, prosperity, and well-being for the whole year.

City-wise Dhanteras Puja Timings For 2025

Here are the Dhanteras Puja timings in major Indian cities as per Drik Panchang:

  • New Delhi: 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM
  • Mumbai: 7:49 PM to 8:41 PM
  • Kolkata: 6:41 PM to 7:38 PM
  • Chennai: 7:28 PM to 8:15 PM
  • Hyderabad: 7:29 PM to 8:20 PM
  • Pune: 7:46 PM to 8:38 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 7:44 PM to 8:41 PM
  • Jaipur: 7:24 PM to 8:26 PM
  • Gurgaon: 7:17 PM to 8:20 PM
  • Noida: 7:15 PM to 8:19 PM
  • Chandigarh: 7:14 PM to 8:20 PM
  • Bengaluru: 7:39 PM to 8:25 PM

How Is Dhanteras Celebrated?

  • People clean and decorate their homes with rangolis, diyas, and torans to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

  • Devotees perform Lakshmi Puja and Dhanvantari Puja during the Pradosh Kaal (auspicious time).

  • There is a significant rise in demand for precious metals like gold and silver.

  • Retail jewellers experience a surge in sales of gold and silver coins, jewellery, and utensils.

  • These items are considered auspicious symbols of wealth and prosperity.

  • Electronic items and kitchen utensils are also popular purchases on Dhanteras

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 12:44 PM IST
Tags: Diwali 2025

