When And How To Celebrate Dhanteras This Diwali- Mahurat And Rituals

When Is Dhanteras?

Guess what? Dhanteras is just about to begin the five-day Diwali festivities! It will be on October 18 this year, according to the Hindu calendar Trayodashi Tithi (which kind of creeps between October 18 and 19). And now here is the amusing thing about it: dhan means wealth, and teras means the 13th day of a lunar month. It is the ideal day then to bring fortune and health into your life.

During Dhanteras, we have two superstars: Lord Dhanvantari, God of Ayurveda and wellness, and Goddess Lakshmi, queen of wealth and fortune. Individuals wash their houses, use lights and rangoli, and purchase gold or silver as a sign of good fortune. This day is the day to begin, in case you want to have a year of blessings, health, and happiness. Ready to welcome wealth? Dhanteras is your ticket.