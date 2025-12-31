Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Samajwadi Party leader Amrendra Nishad had a close call in Gorakhpur when his cousin, Ravindra Nishad, fired at him. Amrendra says Ravindra, his own relative, tried to shoot him right outside his house.

SP Leader Amrendra Nishad Shot At Outside Home in UP

Amrendra is the son of the late Jamuna Nishad, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh during the BSP government.

He went straight to the police and filed a complaint. Now, the police have booked Ravindra under serious charges attempt to murder and criminal intimidation and have already taken him into custody.

In his complaint, Amrendra explained how it happened. Around 2:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday, he was just standing at his door when Ravindra showed up and fired a shot, aiming to kill. The bullet barely missed his chest.

Amrendra says Ravindra didn’t stop there. He threatened him, warning that while he got lucky this time, next time he wouldn’t be so fortunate.

Former SP Candidate Amrendra Nishad Targeted in Firing Incident

Right now, the police are investigating.

Amrendra had run for the Pipraich seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate, but he lost to the BJP’s Mahendra Pal Singh by over 65,000 votes.

Just earlier this month, a similar story came out of Aligarh. At Aligarh Muslim University, unidentified attackers shot a teacher, Rao Danish Ali, in the head. He died from his injuries.

Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali, the AMU proctor, confirmed the details. Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon said two unknown men carried out the attack, and the hunt for them is on. The investigation continues.

