LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire Berkshire Hathaway CEO crime news 10 minute delivery putin Arjun Tendulkar ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Amrendra Nishad, son of former BSP minister Jamuna Nishad, narrowly escaped a firing attack outside his home in Uttar Pradesh. Police have arrested Ravindra and booked him for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. The incident is under investigation.

Samajwadi Party leader Amrendra Nishad narrowly escaped death (PHOTO: X)
Samajwadi Party leader Amrendra Nishad narrowly escaped death (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 31, 2025 14:39:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Samajwadi Party leader Amrendra Nishad had a close call in Gorakhpur when his cousin, Ravindra Nishad, fired at him. Amrendra says Ravindra, his own relative, tried to shoot him right outside his house.

You Might Be Interested In

SP Leader Amrendra Nishad Shot At Outside Home in UP

Amrendra is the son of the late Jamuna Nishad, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh during the BSP government.

He went straight to the police and filed a complaint. Now, the police have booked Ravindra under serious charges attempt to murder and criminal intimidation and have already taken him into custody.

You Might Be Interested In

In his complaint, Amrendra explained how it happened. Around 2:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday, he was just standing at his door when Ravindra showed up and fired a shot, aiming to kill. The bullet barely missed his chest.

Amrendra says Ravindra didn’t stop there. He threatened him, warning that while he got lucky this time, next time he wouldn’t be so fortunate.

Former SP Candidate Amrendra Nishad Targeted in Firing Incident

Right now, the police are investigating.

Amrendra had run for the Pipraich seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate, but he lost to the BJP’s Mahendra Pal Singh by over 65,000 votes.

Just earlier this month, a similar story came out of Aligarh. At Aligarh Muslim University, unidentified attackers shot a teacher, Rao Danish Ali, in the head. He died from his injuries.

Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali, the AMU proctor, confirmed the details. Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon said two unknown men carried out the attack, and the hunt for them is on. The investigation continues.

ALSO READ: Kogilu Demolition Row: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Government Over Housing For Illegal Migrants, Says, ‘These Houses Were Meant For…’

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 2:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Amrendra Nishadlatest india newslatest viral newsSamajwadi Party

RELATED News

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Ends Today: Here’s How To Check Link Online, Penalty And Other Details

India Rejects China’s Mediation Claim, Says Pakistan Requested Ceasefire After Operation Sindoor – Reports

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31.12.2025)LIVE: Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

New Year 2026: Which Country Will Ring In The Celebrations First And Last? Here’s Where India Stands

Assam Horror: Accused Of Witchcraft, Couple Attacked With Sharp Weapons, House Put On Fire, Both Burnt Alive

Warren Buffett Retires As Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Leaving Timeless Investing Rules And Quotes Every Investor Must Know

Year Ender 2025: From World Cup Glory To Whitewash Win Against Sri Lanka, Here’s How Indian Women’s Cricket Created History

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Oppo Pad 5 Debuts with Massive 10,050mAh Battery, 144Hz Display, And Stylus Support: Check Features, Price, And Launch Date

Faridabad Rape Case: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped For 3 Hours Inside Moving Van, Brutally Thrown Out With Face Smashed; 2 Arrested

India’s Healthcare Transformation in 2025: From Expansion, Capacity Building to Excellence

Winter Superfoods: Top Iron-Rich Indian Foods for Cold Days

Still Not Sure How to Celebrate? Here are Some Creative Ideas to Welcome the New Year 2026

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’
Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’
Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’
Who Is Amrendra Nishad? Samajwadi Party Leader Survives Murder Outside Home In UP After Being Shot At By Cousin, Gets Stern Warning: ‘Next Time, You Won’t…’

QUICK LINKS