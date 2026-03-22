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Home > India News > Who Is Arun Sharma? Drug Addict Radiologist Arrested In Gurugram For Killing Wife, Injected Poison Four Months After Love Marriage Over Dowry Dispute

Who Is Arun Sharma? Drug Addict Radiologist Arrested In Gurugram For Killing Wife, Injected Poison Four Months After Love Marriage Over Dowry Dispute

Arun Sharma, a drug addict radiologist, was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly killing his wife, Kajal Sharma, by injecting her with a fatal drug over a dowry dispute. Police have charged him with dowry death and remanded him in custody as investigations continue.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 22, 2026 15:50:25 IST

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Who Is Arun Sharma? Drug Addict Radiologist Arrested In Gurugram For Killing Wife, Injected Poison Four Months After Love Marriage Over Dowry Dispute

Arun Sharma, a 26 year old radiologist, has been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly killing his wife, Kajal Sharma, a 23 year old nurse, by injecting her with a fatal drug. The two were friends who had known each other almost two years as workmates in a nursing home in Gurugram and their friendship had eventually turned into love. They got married in November and things were sour between them. Kajal constantly quarreled with Arun, a supposed drug addict who often asked her to buy the drugs to keep him alive. In recent times, Kajal had gone to the house of her parents because of the constant quarrels, however, later Arun joined her.

Who Is Arun Sharma? Drug Addict Radiologist Arrested In Gurugram For Killing Wife

Another fight erupted on the night of March 17 when Kajal declined to give Arun money to purchase drugs. The following morning she was discovered with a bloody nose in unconsciousness. A syringe, needle and an anaesthetic ampule were found in the bathroom by officers and the post mortem confirmed that an intravenous injection had been made. Arun admitted to using the drug, which was said to be administered under the influence of drugs, and at the beginning he fled away with cash. Although he could have meant to make Kajal unconscious to steal money instead of killing her, she later died when the injection was administered. The Gurugram police later accused him under the P.O. Dowry Death law since this is applicable to cases where the death of a woman could be brought about under unnatural causes within seven years after matrimony, According to reports by HT and NDTV. 

Police Investigation Going On

Arun, who lived in Behta Hajipur in Ghaziabad was caught at the Gurugram railway station and sentenced to three days of police custody to further interrogate him, including his method of obtaining the drug. Investigators observed that the case brings to the fore the abuse of medical knowledge and drug misuse as a means of crime, just like the recent cases that were carried out by the use of medical professionals. The family of Kajal in the meantime has come out in shock at the tragedy that also included preceding physical abuse as well as dowry harassment. The police are still investigating the case awaiting visceral reports to establish the specific cause of death with which to further press charges against the accused.

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Who Is Arun Sharma? Drug Addict Radiologist Arrested In Gurugram For Killing Wife, Injected Poison Four Months After Love Marriage Over Dowry Dispute
Who Is Arun Sharma? Drug Addict Radiologist Arrested In Gurugram For Killing Wife, Injected Poison Four Months After Love Marriage Over Dowry Dispute
Who Is Arun Sharma? Drug Addict Radiologist Arrested In Gurugram For Killing Wife, Injected Poison Four Months After Love Marriage Over Dowry Dispute
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