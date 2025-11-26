Who Is Aryan Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Cousin Gets Married To A Ladakhi Girl In Grand Saifai Wedding, Dimple Yadav Spotted Dancing Enthusiastically

Not long ago, the ancestral village of Saifai in Etawah was the dazzling celebration center of Aryan Yadav, the cousin of the former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the nephew of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had a grand and traditional wedding ceremony.

The wedding, where the couple’s difference in cultures was a delightful mixture, was the occasion when Aryan couples’ vows were exchanged with Sering, a lawyer from Ladakh who practices in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

The event attracted massive attention, not only because of the splendor but also due to the presence of the whole Samajwadi Party (SP) family, which was a sign of unity and celebration within the powerful political clan.

Traditional rituals and festive music added to the joy of the day, and thus, Saifai became a temporary site for high-profile people and cultural mixing. The celebration lasted several days, and each detail was planned with great care to show the family’s long-established traditions and their social status.

The Yadav Family Reunion

The wedding ceremony of Aryan Yadav was like a big magnet that attracted all the Yadavs’ family members. Akhilesh Yadav and his spouse Dimple Yadav were the main figures who took an active part in the festivities and also had a very nice and open greeting of the guests.

The occasion caught the attention of the political heavyweight duo Professor Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav along with the recently BJP-linked Yadavs’ sister and brother Aparna Yadav and Prateek Yadav, which symbolized the existence of a temporary truce among the family and their unity.

The colorful Jaymala ceremony, which took place in the huge tent of Saifai Mahotsav, served as the background for this remarkable family reunion with thousands of workers and supporters coming to give their blessings to the bride and the groom.

Cultural Harmony and Guest List

The merger of Aryan and Sering was a picturesque representation of the plains of Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh scenario of the Indo-Tibetan cultures merging into one unit. The family of Sering, which is a leading business family in Ladakh, emotionally and in celebration terms, brought a splendid high-mountain taste that was well depicted by their traditional costumes which made a fantastic appearance in the main stage.

The wedding was not only limited to the family but many political leaders from different parties, such as ministers and prominent figures from both the ruling and opposition parties, were also attracted to this massive event. This large and varied list of guests was a stronghold of the Yadav family’s political and social power in the area.

The entire security arrangements and hospitality provided for the tens of thousands of guests not only demonstrated the huge scale of the event but also helped keep the attention on the celebrations in Saifai.

