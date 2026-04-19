Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

The Modi government has appointed BJP leader and former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi as India’s next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, signalling a strategic diplomatic shift.

BJP MP Dinesh Trivedi to become India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh (IMAGE: X)
BJP MP Dinesh Trivedi to become India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 19, 2026 18:26:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

The Modi government just made a bold move, picking former Union Minister and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi as India’s next High Commissioner to Bangladesh. That’s a big deal, and not something you see every day. Normally, diplomatic posts like this go to seasoned Foreign Service officers, but Trivedi, a political heavyweight, will take over from Pranay Verma. Verma’s not out of the loop; he’s heading to Brussels to be India’s Ambassador to the European Union.

Modi Government Appoints Dinesh Trivedi as India’s Next High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Now, Dhaka’s still got to give the official nod, but sending a 75-year-old political veteran signals a shift. It’s more than just a reshuffling; it’s a message from New Delhi that big diplomatic jobs don’t always have to land with career diplomats. The Ministry of External Affairs is showing it can think outside its usual box.

Dinesh Trivedi’s Bangladesh Appointment Seen as Diplomatic Move

All this happens as India and Bangladesh try to patch things up. The relationship took a beating after Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a coup, with the military and police standing aside as unrest exploded. Things only got worse under Mohammed Yunus’s interim government, which struggled to stop violence against Bangladesh’s minorities. Trivedi’s appointment, then, comes at a charged moment one that needs a seasoned hand and some political savvy.

You Might Be Interested In

The fact that Trivedi was promoted to Dhaka is a reflection of the readiness of the Modi government to use experienced politicians to hold key posts in the international front. This is in keeping with the previous tradition of the Army Chief Gen. Dalbir Singh Suhag serving in Seychelles (2019-2022). It shows a new period when India is using its heavy weights to the neighbours and its days of dustbin diplomacy are over with fair-weather diplomacy in the subcontinent.

According to sources mentioned in The Tribune, the official announcement can be made before the elections in West Bengal Assembly. This timing is two-fold; it is a way of re-calibrating the diplomatic outreach of New Delhi and a powerful political message to voters of West Bengal; a leader of their state is offered a key international position.

Who is Dinesh Trivedi? 

The background of Trivedi is especially pertinent since his is a history of having been a one time ally of Mamata Banerjee before being poached away by the high profile BJP. His designation occurs at a time of the simmer of the residence of Sheikh Hasina in Delhi after her departure in August 2024.

The relationship is fragile, although tensions have lowered as witnessed by a visit made by the Foreign Minister Khalilur Rehman. Finally, strong cultural and political connections with West Bengal, a state that cannot be imagined without Bangladesh, are seen as the ultimate reasons that led to Trivedi being chosen to lead this stabilization mission.

Trivedi brings plenty of experience. He ran the Railways and served as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister. Back then, he was with the Trinamool Congress. But in early 2021, he quit the TMC dramatically, even and within a month, he joined the BJP.

ALSO READ: Did Lenskart Mock Hindu Employees Over Wearing Bindi? Peyush Bansal Faces Backlash As Leaked Audit Pics Allege Unequal Grooming Rules  

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: high commissioner to bangladesh

RELATED News

Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: 15-Year-Old Survivor Breaks Silence Finally, Travels 250 km To Expose Exploitation Racket- Her Revelations Will Shock You

TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’

Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election

LATEST NEWS

Top 10 Key Constituencies in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 That Can Decide the Result

Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

RR vs KKR, IPL 2026: ‘Thought we Were Friends…’ — Rajasthan Royals’ Quirky Post After Kartik Tyagi’s Three-Wicket Over at Eden Gardens

Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Election Commission Of India Tightens Grip On AI Content: Unlawful Posts Must Go Within 3 Hours As 11,000+ Violations Flagged

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 16 Killed In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations
Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations
Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations
Who Is Dinesh Trivedi? BJP MP And Ex-Union Minister Picked As India’s Next Ambassador To Bangladesh Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

QUICK LINKS