Home > India > Who Is Gurvinder Singh? Second Kabaddi Player Gunned Down In Punjab In A Week, Bishnoi Gang Comes Forward With A Shocking Social Media Post

Kabaddi player Gurvinder Singh was shot dead in Ludhiana’s Samarala area, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility online. The murder follows another kabaddi killing in Jagraon, intensifying Punjab’s gang violence crisis and raising questions over law and order in the state.

Kabaddi player Gurvinder Singh shot dead (PHOTO: X)
Kabaddi player Gurvinder Singh shot dead (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 5, 2025 18:36:07 IST

It was another act of targeted violence against sports circles in the state in a week with a kabaddi player being shot dead in Punjab in the District Ludhiana.

Gurvinder Singh, who is the victim, was shot down on Monday in the Samarala block area. Soon after the killing, another post was made on social media under the name of Anmol Bishnoi purporting to have murdered on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two Kabaddi Players Murders Within A Week

The recent murder is on the heels of another murder in the Ludhiana district. On 31 October, a 25-year-old kabaddi player, Tejpal Singh was beaten and shot to death in broad daylight in Jagraon.

Gagandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Honey were later arrested by the police in connection with the murder of Tejpal. Early inquiries have indicated individualized competition as the reason.

The killing of Tejpal had elicited much outrage and his family was initially denying the body to be cremated before the arrest of the attackers. Political leaders such as Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also visited the family and assured that justice would be done.

Gurvinder Singh’s killing claimed by Bishnoi gang

The Gurvinder Singh killing that was claimed by the Bishnoi gang has once again thrown the attention to the escalating gang crisis of Punjab. Lawrence Bishnoi network, which is associated with the cases of extortion and contract murders, has been operational in several districts.

After the previous murder of Jagraon, Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu had claimed that the AAP government had not taken care of law and order. He claimed that cases of daylight murders and extortions have led to the creation of a climate of fear and asked the state to deal decisively with organised crime.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the murder of Gurvinder Singh and trying to determine the legitimacy of the gang boasting about their claim on social media.

The police believe that the murder is a component of a larger turf war between two competing groups that are acting in the region.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 6:25 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bishnoi GangGurvinder Singhlatest crime newslawrence bishnoi

QUICK LINKS